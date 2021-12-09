Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Neoenergia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neoenergia S A : The purpose is that consumers take advantage of their personal purchases to accumulate points ...

12/09/2021 | 01:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Initiative has more than one hundred partners throughout Brazil. Applicants can now register on the official site to start scoring

The distributors Neoenergia Coelba, Neoenergia Pernambuco, Neoenergia Elektroand Cosern Neoenergiahave just launched Clube de Vantagens (Benefit Program), a program aimed at offering customers bonus points on purchases made at partner companies. In total there are more than a hundred associates, ranging from department stores to drugstores, hypermarkets, and various other departments. The purpose is that consumers take advantage of their personal purchases to accumulate points and exchange them for products and services, thus reducing their monthly costs.

Customers can participate by accessing the website www.clubedevantagensneoenergia.com.brand registering. Once in the club, members can view the partner companies and, by buying products from one of them, they will have a percentage of the purchase converted into points. This percentage can range from 0.5% to 8% of the total purchase price.

Some of the stores participating in the Clube de Vantagens Neoenergia are Boticário, Americanas, Drogasil, Casas Bahia, Carrefour, Renner, Nike, Centauro, C&A, Fast Shop, and Brastemp. In addition to those already existing in the club today, others can be included in the future, further increasing the scoring possibilities.

"This is a great opportunity for customers from different distributors to acquire points within a differentiated benefit program. The club will allow each customer to earn discount vouchers in a simple and fast way, adding value even in the end-of-year purchases. We are committed to the satisfaction of our customers, and we reinforce our commitment to placing them at the core of business", said Clarissa Chagas, Revenue supervisor at Neoenergia Coelba.

Clube de Vantagens can be used daily, as many times as customers want, at the partners they choose. There is no limit on the use and acquisition of points.

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 18:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEOENERGIA S.A.
01:12pNEOENERGIA S A : The purpose is that consumers take advantage of their personal purchases ..
PU
06:32aNEOENERGIA S A : In this edition of Pro-Ethics, in addition to Neoenergia, the distributio..
PU
12/08NEOENERGIA S A : Lara Piau was the second interviewee of the #DeixaElaTeInspirar (Let Her ..
PU
12/08NEOENERGIA S A : With a total installed capacity of 149.3 MWp Luzia Solar Complex is the f..
PU
12/03NEOENERGIA S A : In 2021, around 406.5 thousand LED lamps were replaced by the companies, ..
PU
12/02NEOENERGIA S A : A pioneer in offering the service to the user in the electricity sector, ..
PU
11/30NEOENERGIA S A : The new COT has the capacity to operate and monitor all assets, totaling ..
PU
11/30NEOENERGIA S A : Due to the size of the equipment, which measures around 10.1 meters in he..
PU
11/29NEOENERGIA S A : This was the conclusion of the study "World's Top Female Friendly Compani..
PU
11/26NEOENERGIA S A : The company brought together top executives to present strategies and obj..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 34 923 M 6 256 M 6 256 M
Net income 2021 1 994 M 357 M 357 M
Net Debt 2021 28 725 M 5 146 M 5 146 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,86x
Yield 2021 3,89%
Capitalization 21 824 M 3 945 M 3 910 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 14 617
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,98 BRL
Average target price 25,49 BRL
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Marcelo José Cavalcanti Lopes Head-Operation & Maintenance
Juan Manuel Eguiagaray Ucelay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.2.04%3 945
NEXTERA ENERGY17.07%177 220
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.15%77 588
ENEL S.P.A.-19.03%77 178
IBERDROLA, S.A.-14.44%70 061
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.95%68 622