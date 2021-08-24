Neoenergia S A : Wind farm, which is located between Piauí and Bahia, had construction started in the fourth qu ...

​​​

Neoenergia is advancing in the construction of the Oitis Wind Farm, located in the municipalities of Dom Inocêncio (PI) and Casa Nova (BA). The works began at the end of 2020, three months ahead of the business plan, and at an accelerated pace, the company has already concreted 39 of the 103 of the foundations that will receive the wind turbines, which is equivalent to more than 37% of the total. The project will be the largest of the group in Brazil, with 12 parks totaling an installed capacity of 566.5 MW, and has commercial operation scheduled for the first half of 2022.

In addition to the civil works of wind farms in the two states, services were started for the installation of the Oitis substation - which was based on the concrete transformers - and a transmission li​ne of 70 kilometers long, both with voltage in 500 kV. The line will serve to bring the energy produced to the Queimada Nova II (PI) substation, the park's connection point to the National Interconnected System (SIN).

'We are moving forward with civil works, anticipating our business plan, and promoting socioeconomic benefits for the region, aligned with the company's purpose of fostering sustainable development in its areas of operation. Today, of the more than 1,000 professionals working in the construction of the Oitis Wind Farm, almost 40% are local labor, generating jobs and income. The expectation is to reach 1,500 jobs at the peak of theworks', says the Superintendent of Renewable Projects of Neoenergia, Leandro Montanher.

Among the benefits for the region are the realization of free training courses and the donation of 520 basic baskets to families in vulnerable situations in the municipalities of Dom Inocêncio and São Raimundo Nonato, in Piauí, and Casa Nova, in Bahia. In addition to the classes for training professionals in areas related to the construction of parks, so that they have opportunities in the works, classes were started, in partnership with the S System, focused on topics such as the provision of food services, information technology, crafts and good practices in solid waste.

Through a partnership with the Government of Piauí, vaccination against Covid-19 was initiated for all professionals working in the construction sites of the ten parks in the state. In addition, Neoenergia made the donation to the City of Dom Innocent of 1,300 respiratory protection masks of the PFF2 model, the most effective model in the prevention of coronavirus; 400 SWAB rapid testing units and 200 rapid tests, among other materials to help fight disease, such as gloves and 70% alcohol.

In the works, prevention measures are being adopted for Covid-19 among employees. The use of masks is mandatory and the distance between professionals is recommended. The company reinforced the hygiene of the work areas and the guidelines on personal hygiene and provided protective equipment.

The new wind venture will have 96% of the energy generated sold in the Free Contracting Environment (FTA), demonstrating a new business model of Neoenergia, more focused on the free market. Part of the energy has already been commercialized, ensuring expected rates of return. The installed capacity of 566.5 MW is equivalent to enough energy to supply a city with 2.7 million inhabitants, population of capitals such as Salvador (BA). Because it is a clean source energy, Oitis will avoid the emission of 1.2 million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere for 20 years, the same number of emissions of approximately 330,000 popular cars, that is, the fleet of Florianópolis (SC).

Advances in other projects

Neoenergia is also advancing with the implementation of the Chafariz Wind Farm, under construction in Paraíba. Exceeding the expectations of the business plan, the first 29 wind turbines of the project went into commercial operation and have installed capacity corresponding to 100.48 MW. The delivery is 17 months in advance in relation to the beginning of the term of the contract in the regulated market.

In all, there will be 136 turbines distributed in 15 parks, totaling installed power of 471.2 MW. The commissioning of the equipment was made possible thanks to the anticipation of the energization and another project of the company in the region, the transmission line Santa Luzia, which integrates lot 6 of the auction held by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) in December 2017. The first section was delivered, which includes a new substation and 124 kilometers of line length, with tension at 500 kV, between the municipalities of Santa Luzia and Campina Grande. The substation will be the point of connection of Chafariz to the SIN and went into operation 21 months before the deadline provided by the regulatory body.

The project has operational synergy with the Solar Plants Luzia, whose works were started by Neoenergia in May and are in the earthworks phase of the substation plateau. The plants will have an installed capacity of 149.3 MWp and are the company's first project for centralized, large photovoltaic generation. Construction began with 100% energy from the parks sold in the ACL by 2026. The company is expected to begin commercial operations in the second half of 2022. ​