Neoenergia S A : advances with intelligent reconnection system and benefits more than 500,000 custom ...

01/02/2022

The company's distributors started operating the AIR System in three states, reinforcing the advancement of network automation and commitment to quality

Focusing on the quality of services for customers, Neoenergia is expanding the installation of smart grid equipment in the concession areas, preparing distributors for the future of the electricity sector. The company has advanced with the operation of new schemes of the AIR System (Intelligent Network Automation), which promotes reconnection in an automated way. The investments extend the scope of the technology to more than 500,000 consumers in three states.

THE AIR acts on any problems that cause the interruption of supply, such as falling tree branches over the network. The system can identify the point at which the fault occurred and perform maneuvers isolating the stretch that was damaged. Within 60 seconds, the defect can be solved and the service is restored to the largest number of customers, without the need for human intervention. "The AIR System is an essential technology so that we can strengthen reliability in the power supply and offer more quality to our customers," says Daniel Picchi, Manager of Standardization and Implementation of Neoenergia Smart Grids.

One of the cities benefited by the expansion of the system was Atibaia, in São Paulo, neoenergia Elektro's area of operation, which already has the technology since 2020 in 30 equipment. At the end of December 2021, 34 new recloser equipment was included in the system, covering more than 26,000 consumer units.

The company carries out the Energy of the Future project in the Atibaia region. Through the initiative, the municipality has already received the installation of relinkers, sensors and smart meters, as well as photovoltaic panels and other technologies, such as a 4G network of its own. where the concessionaire acts as a Distribution System Operator.

"Digitization and automation allow you to efficiently and safely control the multidirectional energy flows that will come with the expansion of distributed generation, renewable energy and electric mobility. It is a process that benefits the whole of society by encouraging decarbonization and we seek to contribute to this change," explains Daniel Picchi.





Northeast

Neoenergia Coelba installed the AIR System in two cities, Eunápolis and Juazeiro. In both, it has been in operation since December 2021, serving almost 125,000 consumer units. Also in the last month, the operation of the system was started in Mossoró, Rio Grande do Norte, concession area of Neoenergia Cosern, benefiting approximately 356,000 customers in the municipality. Neoenergia Pernambuco has been serving the municipality of Timbaúba since May 2021, in a system that benefits about 10,000 consumers.





Self healing

The group's distributors have, in addition to AIR, other network recomposition technologies, decentralized self healing (SHD),also capable of restoring the power supply in eventual failures without the need for human intervention. In 2021, 366 new SHD schemes were installed in 869 recloser equipment, serving more than 865,000 consumer units of the five distributors, including Neoenergia Brasília (DF). In all, Neoenergia has about 4,700 reconnecting equipment, of which 40% have self healing, installed in 244 municipalities in five states and the Federal District.

The positive result of investments in network automation is also demonstrated in the quality parameters determined by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), shown in the DEC - an indicator that evaluates, in hours, the average duration of interruptions in supply. Neoenergia Coelba, Neoenergia Pernambuco, Neoenergia Cosern and Neoenergia Elektro have better results than the regulatory limit. In less than a year under the company's management and receiving robust investments in network automation, Neoenergia Brasília, despite presenting an indicator not yet below the regulatory level, already has significantly better DEC.​



