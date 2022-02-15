Neoenergia S A : aims for a future of smart cities

14/02/2022

sustainability

​​

The company recognizes the importance and follows the main global trends on the theme

Smart cities, known as "smart cities" have taken more and more space and become very relevant in public and private discussions. They are cities that use various technologies to improve operational efficiency and provide better quality of public service. Among the aspects that qualify a "smart city" are the implementation of information and communication technology (ICT) such as Internet of Things (IoT), WiFi, Big Data, Cloud Computing and Mobile apps, supported by fiber optic infrastructures, 4G/5G mobile networks, data centers, automation and control of buildings, urban mobility and sustainable public transport, intelligent management of solid waste, concern for the social environment, among others.

In line with this trend, Neoenergia invests in several technologies that improve the cities where its concession areas are located. the vision of providing the transition of power distributors as a Distribution Network Operator - DNO, to become a Distribution System Operator, the so-called DSO. This change will accelerate the adoption of new technologies and their benefits to the group's 14 million utility customers.

"In DSO, we're talking about multidirectional power flows, and to orchestrate them, scanning is a necessity. For this we invest in automation, intelligent measurement, real-time systems, big data and analytics. Electricity grids are essential for the smart cities of the future, and Neoenergia is ahead to generate projects that benefit the whole of society," says Ricardo Leite, Superintendent of Smart Grids at Neoenergia.

Atibaia: a city of the future

One of the main projects of the company is Energia do Futuro, which, through smart grids, modernizes the distribution of energy in the cities of Atibaia, Bom Jesus dos Perdões and Nazaré Paulista, in São Paulo. The new system enables faster actions in cases of outage, reducing the time and frequency at which this happens and has no costs for customers.

In all, 75,000 smart meters were installed in the region. With the new meters, the reading of consumption can be done remotely, avoiding the need to move the leiturists. In addition, the customer will be able to monitor the energy consumption daily, through the company's website. Smart meters will allow the customer to identify if they are spending too much in a given period and can save. This is one way to manage your own consumption

The modernization of networks involves an even more robust design and seeks the installation of smart grids, smart grids. This is a global trend in the energy market, focused on the safety and efficiency of distribution. Smart Grid are composed of a series of automations and technologies that aim mainly to provide safety, convenience and sustainability to the power supply.

An important part of the project was the construction of a 4G cellular telecommunication network to connect, in real time, the automation equipment of electrical networks and smart meters to the Elektro Operations Center. The investment in technology led Neoenergia to have the first smart grid project with 4G LTE broadband (Long Term Evolution) in Latin America and the first private network of its kind in Brazil

Noronha: a smart island

Neoenergia has the Noronha Sustainable Energy Program, which provides for the implementation of renewable energy solutions and to stimulate the preservation of the archipelago. One of the actions will be the installation of 1048 smart meters of two-way energy. The system can also be accessed remotely by Neoenergia, to identify and resolve any type of incident that occurs in the operational processes of the archipelago.

Electric mobility is also being planned on the island as a way to mitigate the emission of polluting gases in the archipelago and contribute to the decarbonization process. To ensure the supply of electric vehicles from renewable sources, two new photovoltaic solar plants will be built on the island, totaling 100 kilowatt-peak (kWp) with associated battery banks. The energy generated by the two units will be sufficient to supply not only the cars in the project but also other cars powered by electricity. The areas for the implementation of the plants will be provided by the Fernando de Noronha Administration and the solar panels of the first unit will be installed later this second semester. Recharging points for electric cars will be distributed in strategic locations of the archipelago.

Still focused on sustainable mobility, Neoenergia will stimulate the use of electric bicycles for displacement of residents and tourists visiting the island.

An intelligent energy storage system also makes up the island's energy innovations. Composed of two modules with storage technology in lithium ion batteries, the initiative was structured through the R&D Program.



