Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Neoenergia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neoenergia S A : aims for a future of smart cities

02/15/2022 | 10:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14/02/2022

Neoenergia aims for a future of smart cities
sustainability


  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Page Content

​​

The company recognizes the importance and follows the main global trends on the theme

Smart cities, known as "smart cities" have taken more and more space and become very relevant in public and private discussions. They are cities that use various technologies to improve operational efficiency and provide better quality of public service. Among the aspects that qualify a "smart city" are the implementation of information and communication technology (ICT) such as Internet of Things (IoT), WiFi, Big Data, Cloud Computing and Mobile apps, supported by fiber optic infrastructures, 4G/5G mobile networks, data centers, automation and control of buildings, urban mobility and sustainable public transport, intelligent management of solid waste, concern for the social environment, among others.

In line with this trend, Neoenergia invests in several technologies that improve the cities where its concession areas are located. the vision of providing the transition of power distributors as a Distribution Network Operator - DNO, to become a Distribution System Operator, the so-called DSO. This change will accelerate the adoption of new technologies and their benefits to the group's 14 million utility customers.

"In DSO, we're talking about multidirectional power flows, and to orchestrate them, scanning is a necessity. For this we invest in automation, intelligent measurement, real-time systems, big data and analytics. Electricity grids are essential for the smart cities of the future, and Neoenergia is ahead to generate projects that benefit the whole of society," says Ricardo Leite, Superintendent of Smart Grids at Neoenergia.

Atibaia: a city of the future

One of the main projects of the company is Energia do Futuro, which, through smart grids, modernizes the distribution of energy in the cities of Atibaia, Bom Jesus dos Perdões and Nazaré Paulista, in São Paulo. The new system enables faster actions in cases of outage, reducing the time and frequency at which this happens and has no costs for customers.

In all, 75,000 smart meters were installed in the region. With the new meters, the reading of consumption can be done remotely, avoiding the need to move the leiturists. In addition, the customer will be able to monitor the energy consumption daily, through the company's website. Smart meters will allow the customer to identify if they are spending too much in a given period and can save. This is one way to manage your own consumption

The modernization of networks involves an even more robust design and seeks the installation of smart grids, smart grids. This is a global trend in the energy market, focused on the safety and efficiency of distribution. Smart Grid are composed of a series of automations and technologies that aim mainly to provide safety, convenience and sustainability to the power supply.

An important part of the project was the construction of a 4G cellular telecommunication network to connect, in real time, the automation equipment of electrical networks and smart meters to the Elektro Operations Center. The investment in technology led Neoenergia to have the first smart grid project with 4G LTE broadband (Long Term Evolution) in Latin America and the first private network of its kind in Brazil

Noronha: a smart island

Neoenergia has the Noronha Sustainable Energy Program, which provides for the implementation of renewable energy solutions and to stimulate the preservation of the archipelago. One of the actions will be the installation of 1048 smart meters of two-way energy. The system can also be accessed remotely by Neoenergia, to identify and resolve any type of incident that occurs in the operational processes of the archipelago.

Electric mobility is also being planned on the island as a way to mitigate the emission of polluting gases in the archipelago and contribute to the decarbonization process. To ensure the supply of electric vehicles from renewable sources, two new photovoltaic solar plants will be built on the island, totaling 100 kilowatt-peak (kWp) with associated battery banks. The energy generated by the two units will be sufficient to supply not only the cars in the project but also other cars powered by electricity. The areas for the implementation of the plants will be provided by the Fernando de Noronha Administration and the solar panels of the first unit will be installed later this second semester. Recharging points for electric cars will be distributed in strategic locations of the archipelago.

Still focused on sustainable mobility, Neoenergia will stimulate the use of electric bicycles for displacement of residents and tourists visiting the island.

An intelligent energy storage system also makes up the island's energy innovations. Composed of two modules with storage technology in lithium ion batteries, the initiative was structured through the R&D Program.

<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpLink'), MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpMode'))" text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">
Achou interessante? Inscreva-se na nossa Newsletter!
Nome*:
E-mail*:
Data de Nascimento*:
Localidade*: Selecione a UF Acre Alagoas Amapá Amazonas Bahia Ceará Distrito Federal Espírito Santo Goiás Maranhão Mato Grosso Mato Grosso do Sul Minas Gerais Pará Paraíba Paraná Pernambuco Piauí Rio de Janeiro Rio Grande do Norte Rio Grande do Sul Rondônia Roraima Santa Catarina São Paulo Sergipe Tocantins
Inscreva-se
Related information

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 15:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEOENERGIA S.A.
10:57aNEOENERGIA S A : aims for a future of smart cities
PU
02/11NEOENERGIA S A : reinforces opportunities for growth of electric mobility in Brazil
PU
02/08NEOENERGIA S A : supports innovative project for recovery of caatinga
PU
02/03NEOENERGIA S A : joins S&P Global's The Sustainability Yearbook 2022
PU
02/03NEOENERGIA S A : advances with intelligent reconnection system and benefits more than 500,..
PU
01/30NEOENERGIA S A : Announcement
PU
01/28NEOENERGIA S A : innovates and digitizes transmission asset maintenance processes
PU
01/25NEOENERGIA S A : helps families affected by heavy rains in southern Bahia
PU
01/25NEOENERGIA S A : provides guidance for safety during periods of heavy rainfall
PU
01/21NEOENERGIA S A : Urca Comercializadora acquires 2.3 million tons of carbon from the Teles ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 38 914 M 7 462 M 7 462 M
Net income 2021 3 628 M 696 M 696 M
Net Debt 2021 29 776 M 5 709 M 5 709 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,13x
Yield 2021 5,41%
Capitalization 19 044 M 3 652 M 3 652 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 14 617
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 15,69 BRL
Average target price 25,82 BRL
Spread / Average Target 64,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Juan Manuel Eguiagaray Ucelay Independent Director
Cristiano Frederico Ruschmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.-3.15%3 652
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.75%147 003
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.72%76 862
ENEL S.P.A.-10.30%72 592
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.61%69 788
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.16%64 565