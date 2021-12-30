Neoenergia S A : closes 2021 outstanding for the quality and innovation offered to customers

28/12/2021

customers; innovation

Page Content

​

One of the main paths to modernization and development of the energy sector lies in digital transformation and service innovation. In line with this strategy, Neoenergia invests in digitalization, new payment methods, and constant improvements in the customer experience. Strengthening the positioning of one of the most pioneering brands in providing services and facilities that ensure new parameters in the Brazilian energy scenario, 2021 brought even more meaningful numbers for the company in its operations.

For its base of more than 15.6 million consumers, among the distributors Neoenergia Coelba (BA), Neoenergia Pernambuco (PE), Neoenergia Cosern (RN), Neoenergia Elektro (SP/MS) and Neoenergia Brasília (DF), the company recorded approximately 11 million calls via virtual assistant and R$ 23.6 million in debts negotiated on the chatbot platform, only in the first five months of operation. This is the most commonly channel used by customers for this type of service and totaled 46,276 negotiations carried out in the period.

"The results achieved so far demonstrate the hard work to provide the most innovative and efficient solutions to our customers. The solutions developed bring comfort, security, and agility to consumers, besides reinforcing the quality of our services. For the next few years, we will proceed with pioneering and innovative initiatives, always focusing on the more than 15 million families served", says Leonardo Moura, Neoenergia's Commercial Processes Superintendent.

Enhancing and expanding customer experiences on chatbot via WhatsApp and Facebook is one of the main fronts of Neoenergia's strategy to make consumers' daily lives easier by ensuring a positive, fast and self-service experience. This year, the group has implemented yet another innovation, with the reconnection request service, which ensures the possibility of integrating all functionalities, such as consulting their pending invoices, negotiating, and finally requesting reconnection, without leaving WhatsApp.

The various available customer service channels provide new features to the virtual assistant on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, in addition to the chatbot technology, which allows the request of more than 70 services in a practical and accessible way, such as the 2nd copy of the invoice and notice of power outage.

The debt consultation and negotiation service is also available on the distributors' websites, with the same convenience for payment via credit card in up to 24 installments and payment in installments via the bank slip, in addition to Caixa Elo Virtual Card. Neoenergia was the first company in the energy sector to offer the credit card as a means of payment, in December 2017, as well as pioneering the payment of the energy bill through the use of the virtual Caixa Elo (Emergency Aid) card, in May 2020, just three days after payment began to be made by the Federal Government.

One of Neoenergia's great pioneering highlights was the payment of the electricity bill via PIX, made available on the same day that the service officially began operating in the country, on November 16, 2020. One year since the service was launched, 282,687 bills were paid via PIX, a number that has been growing every month, reinforcing the adherence to digital services by customers of Neoenergia's distribution companies.

Another innovation is the digital invoice, which can be sent to the customer by e-mail, WhatsApp, or SMS, aiming to replace the printed invoice, offering more convenience to the customer. The company was also a pioneer in the energy sector when it launched the digital bill registration and delivery service via WhatsApp in October 2020. Since then, the company has carried out actions to encourage consumers to sign up for the digital bill, such as the second edition of the promotion Energia para Recomeçar (Energy for a New Beginning), which raffles up to R$ 40 thousand in prizes in the period from October 2021 to March 2022 for those who have paid their bills on time.

The most recent launch incorporated by Neoenergia is the settlement of the energy bill through recurring payment on the credit card, once again being the first company in the energy sector to offer this innovation. The novelty, similar to what is already used by telephone companies and streaming services, allows for concentrating the main customer bills on the card invoice. As a result, the energy bill automatically enters the credit card and is debited when the card authorizes the transaction on a monthly basis, without any additional interest.

The company believes that the service of the future is related to a simple, complete and continuous service journey. Interaction with customers through integrated service channels, reinforcing the simplicity and ease of digital technologies, with a specialized and personalized service are at the core of the company's relationship with the consumer.

Digital Connection

One of the tools to accelerate this digitalization and innovation process in the company is Conexão Digital, (Digital Connection), considered to be the most important Brazilian Research and Development (R&D) project focused on customers in the electric sector. Officially launched on March 6, 2020, the project is based on three pillars: modernization of the customer journey, integrated development of digital solutions and digital inclusion.

The initiative includes the offer of new products and service channels that will be used interactively with constant launches over 42 months. In this way, it promotes improvements in consumer experiences, always putting the customer at the core of the business. All deliveries of the virtual assistant, for example, are part of Conexão Digital.

The company keeps searching for what is new and what provides a quality experience for the customer, with pioneering practices and strong investment in its base of operations.

