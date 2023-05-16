Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Neoenergia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  01:18:24 2023-05-16 pm EDT
15.61 BRL   -1.27%
12:53pNeoenergia S A : develops project to train suppliers in sustainability criteria
PU
05/11Neoenergia S A : announces financing agreement with JICA and MUFG Bank for expansion of the power di ...
PU
05/11Neoenergia S A : Solange Ribeiro is the first woman to chair the ONS Board of Directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Neoenergia S A : develops project to train suppliers in sustainability criteria

05/16/2023 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

15/05/2023

Neoenergia develops project to train suppliers in sustainability criteria
esg; neoenergia; suppliers


  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Page Content

Attentive to the principles of environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices throughout its supply chain, Neoenergia has developed a pioneering project to help the company's main suppliers achieve the sustainability criteria established by it. By 2025, the company aims to surpass the mark of 80% of its main trading partners with policies and sustainable development standards implemented. To contribute to this process, Neoenergia has offered advice and direction of actions that can promote the adequacy of suppliers.

To achieve the goal, Neoenergia has developed an innovative model that is based on a global supplier management platform. Through this platform, it is possible to measure the sustainability of partner companies. The results of this monitoring serve as a parameter in making purchasing decisions. Neoenergia's goal is to offer technically approved and economically competitive suppliers the opportunity to meet ESG criteria.

To promote sustainability among its suppliers, Neoenergia's advisory work helps partners to achieve the standards established by the company. The company created a model to evaluate the positioning and performance of each supplier around three fundamental axes of sustainability: environmental, social and governance (ethics and compliance), aligned with the principles of the Neoenergia Code of Ethics.

At the beginning of 2021, when the project opened, only 30% of suppliers were framed in ESG standards. By the end of 2021, the number had risen to 60 percent. In 2022, to 76%. "By adopting ESG practices and fostering them in its supplier network, Neoenergia promotes a multiplier effect, encouraging trading partners to adopt more sustainable practices in their respective supply chains. For us, the benefits are also varied, such as reducing operating costs, improving the company's image and reputation, attracting conscious customers, gaining efficiency in the use of natural resources and reducing environmental impact," said Pollymark Aquino, director of Purchasing, Insurance and General Services at Neoenergia.

The model adopted by Neoenergia evaluates 43 ESG-related questions. Some examples of criteria evaluated in the environmental axis are the calculation of greenhouse gases, the reduction of greenhouse gases and management of the rational use of water. In the social sphere, aspects are studied to ensure that the workforce of suppliers is in accordance with current legislation, that the hiring procedure is fair and with a living wage for all its employees and that there can be equality and diversity policies, as well as the participation of social activities to support the communities where it is present.

Finally, in the governance axis, topics such as having a corporate social responsibility policy, code of ethics or own conduct, a compliance system and a platform for rating and evaluating suppliers and third parties based on ESG criteria are positively evaluated by Neoenergia.

This year, Neoenergia was among the top-rated companies for supplier engagement on climate change, based on its 2022 CDP Supply Chain disclosure. The nonprofit mobilizes investors, companies and governments to build and accelerate collaborative actions for development that works for current and future generations.

<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpLink'), MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpMode'))" text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">
Achou interessante? Inscreva-se na nossa Newsletter!
Nome*:
E-mail*:
Data de Nascimento*:
Localidade*: Selecione a UF Acre Alagoas Amapá Amazonas Bahia Ceará Distrito Federal Espírito Santo Goiás Maranhão Mato Grosso Mato Grosso do Sul Minas Gerais Pará Paraíba Paraná Pernambuco Piauí Rio de Janeiro Rio Grande do Norte Rio Grande do Sul Rondônia Roraima Santa Catarina São Paulo Sergipe Tocantins
Inscreva-se
Related information

Attachments

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 16:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NEOENERGIA S.A.
12:53pNeoenergia S A : develops project to train suppliers in sustainability criteria
PU
05/11Neoenergia S A : announces financing agreement with JICA and MUFG Bank for expansion of th..
PU
05/11Neoenergia S A : Solange Ribeiro is the first woman to chair the ONS Board of Directors
PU
05/05Neoenergia S A : Executive Director of Neoenergia is elected to the Board of Directors of ..
PU
05/05Neoenergia S A : Institute supports the production of films about the contemporary Northea..
PU
04/26Transcript : Neoenergia S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2023
CI
04/26Neoenergia S A : announces agreement with GIC for sale of 50% of eight transmission assets
PU
04/25Neoenergia S A : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
04/25Neoenergia S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/25Neoenergia S A : files first quarter EBITDA of BRL 3.6 billion
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEOENERGIA S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 41 049 M 8 362 M 8 362 M
Net income 2023 2 769 M 564 M 564 M
Net Debt 2023 41 013 M 8 355 M 8 355 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,03x
Yield 2023 3,58%
Capitalization 19 190 M 3 909 M 3 909 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 15 058
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 15,81 BRL
Average target price 23,90 BRL
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Capelastegui Saiz Chief Executive Officer
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Juan Manuel Eguiagaray Ucelay Independent Director
Cristiano Frederico Ruschmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.2.33%3 909
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.25%156 896
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.33%81 057
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.72%78 967
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.38%74 237
ENEL S.P.A.19.64%66 471
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer