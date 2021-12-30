Neoenergia S A : donates 1,500 fridges to families affected by the rains in Bahia

27/12/2021

In addition to the entire operational mobilization, Neoenergia, through its distributor Neoenergia Coelba, will donate 1,500 fridges and 5,000 efficient light bulbs to the families affected by the heavy rains and winds that hit Bahia in the last few days. The initiative reinforces the company's commitment to the people of Bahia, helping in the process of recovery after the damage caused by the floods.

Earlier this month, the distributor committed to donating 500 fridges to families in the southern region of the state, which were affected by heavy rainfall at the time. As the situation worsened, Neoenergia Coelba decided to triple the initial number and also deliver efficient light bulbs.

Donations will be made through the energy efficiency program, regulated by theNational Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL). The fridges feature the Procel Seal, the most economical model available in the market. Thus, the new appliance will contribute to the efficient energy consumption, and will be an ally in saving energy in this time of reconstruction.

In addition to fridges and light bulbs, Neoenergia Group and all its distributors - Neoenergia Coelba (BA), Neoenergia Pernambuco (PE), Neoenergia Brasília (DF), Neoenergia Cosern (RN), Neoenergia Elektro (SP/MS) - mobilized their employees to make donations that will be converted into supplies to meet the basic needs of the families affected by the heavy rainfall.

Operation

Neoenergia Coelba has set up a task force to assist consumers affected by the calamitous situation in several regions of the state. Throughout the state, the distributor has doubled the number of field teams and will maintain this number until the situation is normalized. The concessionaire will spare no effort until the last consumer has his supply restored.

