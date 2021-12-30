Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Neoenergia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neoenergia S A : donates 1,500 fridges to families affected by the rains in Bahia

12/30/2021 | 01:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

27/12/2021

Neoenergia donates 1,500 fridges to families affected by the rains in Bahia
social commitment


  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Page Content

In addition to the entire operational mobilization, Neoenergia, through its distributor Neoenergia Coelba, will donate 1,500 fridges and 5,000 efficient light bulbs to the families affected by the heavy rains and winds that hit Bahia in the last few days. The initiative reinforces the company's commitment to the people of Bahia, helping in the process of recovery after the damage caused by the floods.

Earlier this month, the distributor committed to donating 500 fridges to families in the southern region of the state, which were affected by heavy rainfall at the time. As the situation worsened, Neoenergia Coelba decided to triple the initial number and also deliver efficient light bulbs.

Donations will be made through the energy efficiency program, regulated by theNational Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL). The fridges feature the Procel Seal, the most economical model available in the market. Thus, the new appliance will contribute to the efficient energy consumption, and will be an ally in saving energy in this time of reconstruction.

In addition to fridges and light bulbs, Neoenergia Group and all its distributors - Neoenergia Coelba (BA), Neoenergia Pernambuco (PE), Neoenergia Brasília (DF), Neoenergia Cosern (RN), Neoenergia Elektro (SP/MS) - mobilized their employees to make donations that will be converted into supplies to meet the basic needs of the families affected by the heavy rainfall.

Operation

Neoenergia Coelba has set up a task force to assist consumers affected by the calamitous situation in several regions of the state. Throughout the state, the distributor has doubled the number of field teams and will maintain this number until the situation is normalized. The concessionaire will spare no effort until the last consumer has his supply restored.

<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpLink'), MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpMode'))" text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">
Achou interessante? Inscreva-se na nossa Newsletter!
Nome*:
E-mail*:
Data de Nascimento*:
Localidade*: Selecione a UF Acre Alagoas Amapá Amazonas Bahia Ceará Distrito Federal Espírito Santo Goiás Maranhão Mato Grosso Mato Grosso do Sul Minas Gerais Pará Paraíba Paraná Pernambuco Piauí Rio de Janeiro Rio Grande do Norte Rio Grande do Sul Rondônia Roraima Santa Catarina São Paulo Sergipe Tocantins
Inscreva-se
Related information

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 18:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEOENERGIA S.A.
01:07pNEOENERGIA S A : closes 2021 outstanding for the quality and innovation offered to custome..
PU
01:07pNEOENERGIA S A : remains in B3's 17th Corporate Sustainability Index portfolio
PU
01:07pNEOENERGIA S A : donates 1,500 fridges to families affected by the rains in Bahia
PU
12/28NEOENERGIA S A : emphasizes some precautions with electrical energy during the New Year ce..
PU
12/24NEOENERGIA S A : dlates more than 244 tons of food by 2021
PU
12/21NEOENERGIA S A : distributors were the ones that most registered families in the Social El..
PU
12/20Iberdrola Wins Construction, Commissioning of Substation in Brazil
DJ
12/17NEOENERGIA S A : RAP of R$37.1 million was offered for the asset located in Minas Gerais, ..
PU
12/17NEOENERGIA S A : has given some care to the moment of purchasing and installing these prod..
PU
12/17NEOENERGIA S A : Equivalent to a 25-story building, equipment came from the city of Qinhua..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 37 122 M 6 660 M 6 660 M
Net income 2021 3 484 M 625 M 625 M
Net Debt 2021 29 822 M 5 351 M 5 351 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,18x
Yield 2021 4,71%
Capitalization 20 707 M 3 646 M 3 715 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 14 617
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 17,06 BRL
Average target price 26,08 BRL
Spread / Average Target 52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Juan Manuel Eguiagaray Ucelay Independent Director
Cristiano Frederico Ruschmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.-3.18%3 718
NEXTERA ENERGY19.24%180 281
ENEL S.P.A.-15.30%80 890
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION14.42%80 450
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.09%71 890
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.81%71 781