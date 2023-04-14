Neoenergia S A : electric fleet grows 98% in one year

13/04/2023

In one year, the number of electric vehicles in Neoenergia's fleet jumped from 48 to 95, representing an increase of 98%. The electrification of the fleet throughout its area of operation in Brazil is one of the company's goals to reduce the emission of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and expand the use of renewable energies, promoting sustainable development.

By 2030, Neoenergia aims to electrify 50% of the light fleet of vehicles, considerably reducing the use of fossil fuels and the consequent emission of polluting gases. The use of electric vehicles is already a reality in the distributors Neoenergia Cosern (RN), Neoenergia Pernambuco (PE), Neoenergia Coelba (BA), Neoenergia Elektro (SP and MS) and Neoenergia Brasília (DF).

"The electrification of our fleet is just one of our work fronts for the decarbonization of the planet and promotion of the use of renewable energies. We also installed 122 electric stations in the headquarters of the five distributors and in other northeastern capitals within the Green Corridor, a research and development project," says Renato Morais, Neoenergia's Corporate Fleet Manager.

In January of this year, Neoenergia put into operation the first 100% electric mobile branch in the Brazilian energy sector. In addition to offering all the technical and commercial services of the distributor to the population of the Federal District, through Neoenergia Brasília, the car will reduce the use of approximately 2,600 liters of fossil fuel per year and eliminate, annually, the emission of more than 6.5 tons of CO2.

In the second half of last year, in a Research and Development (R&D) project, regulated by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), Neoenergia presented an electric truck with an overhead drive basket also electric for use in the service activities of the distribution of electricity. The new vehicle is the first in the country to have a system that allows charging directly into the power grid, giving more efficiency and autonomy by not requiring the return to the operational bases for eventual recharges during the journey in the electroposts.

In Brazil, Neoenergia is committed to encouraging sustainable mobility, in line with its goal of contributing to the decarbonization of the economy. To this end, the company is betting on an Electric Mobility Program that includes projects to expand the charging infrastructure of electric vehicles and develop new solutions.

Among them are the Green Trail R&D Projects, developed on the island of Fernando de Noronha (PE) and the Green Corridor (an electric highway with more than 1,200 kilometers of extension between the states of Bahia and Rio Grande do Norte. There are 17 charging points for electric vehicles, eleven of which are fast charging along the highways and six of medium charge in shopping malls located in Salvador, Recife and Natal).

For José Antonio de Souza Brito, R&D Manager at Neoenergia, the expansion of the company's electric fleet is linked to the company's objectives for the coming years." We will significantly reduce the emission of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere through new technologies, reducing the environmental impact and promoting a clean energy source," he says.

