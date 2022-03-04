Neoenergia S A : employees donat 1.1 tons of food to families affected by the rains in Petrópolis

02/03/2022

solidariedade

Page Content

Neoenergia Volunteer Program in recent months has also promoted donations to victims of temporais in Bahia and São Paulo

Neoenergia volunteers joined forces and, in one week, raised 1.1 tons of food to help victims of floods and landslides in Petrópolis, a city in Rio de Janeiro hit by time in recent days. For the action to be fast, mobilization was concentrated among employees working in Rio de Janeiro, the city where neoenergia's holding facilities are located. The donations were delivered in partnership with the Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan).

The initiative is part of neoenergia's Volunteer Program, which has promoted other emergency actions since the beginning of the year to support people affected by the rains in the Southeast and Northeast regions. "The donations promoted by Neoenergia and its employees reinforce our commitment to the population of the areas of activity. We mobilized with collection points in companies to help as many people as possible and demonstrate the importance of a collective effort to promote this emergency aid", says the Manager of Internal Communication and responsible for the volunteer program of Neoenergia, Clayton Freire.

The emergency actions to meet the cities impacted by the rains have already taken place in two more concession states of the company. In addition to the donation to residents of Petrópolis, the company's volunteers allocated more than 1.5 tons of food, 132 liters of water, about 700 cleaning items and 3,000 pieces of clothing and shoes to Franco da Rocha and Francisco Morato, in São Paulo, a region served by Neoenergia Elektro. The cities were hit by rains that caused floods and landslides in February, leaving hundreds of people displaced. The donations, collected in a week, are being delivered to two partner institutions of the Neoenergia Institute, Reduca, Franco da Rocha, and Pró-Morato, francisco morato.

The Volunteer Program is also benefiting flood victims in southern Bahia, a region that is in the concession area of Neoenergia Coelba. Through the financial collection of more than R$ 62,000 among employees, added to the donation of more R$ 62,000 made by the Neoenergia Institute, Transforma Brasil, will make donations of stoves and kits with utensils for home for the affected population. 250 mattresses have already been delivered.

In addition, Neoenergia Coelba (BA) allocated 2,000 refrigerators and 5,000 efficient lamps to the affected cities, donations made through the distributor's Energy Efficiency Program, regulated by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL).

During the days of heavy rains, both Neoenergia Coelba and Neoenergia Elektro increased the number of readiness teams, meeting the occurrences with the highest priority, and worked with the municipal and state agencies of the affected cities to promote services safely. ​

​



