NEOENERGIA S.A.

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
Neoenergia S A : financial results in 2020 point to a recovery in the sector and a record profit f...

02/09/2021 | 05:47pm EST
Financials
Sales 2020 26 924 M 5 005 M 5 005 M
Net income 2020 2 351 M 437 M 437 M
Net Debt 2020 21 044 M 3 912 M 3 912 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Yield 2020 2,74%
Capitalization 22 832 M 4 200 M 4 244 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 11 746
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,47 BRL
Last Close Price 18,70 BRL
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Marcelo José Cavalcanti Lopes Head-Operation & Maintenance
Santiago Martínez Garrido Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.6.75%4 325
NEXTERA ENERGY8.10%163 387
ENEL S.P.A.2.71%103 970
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.56%81 480
ORSTED A/S-11.70%74 673
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.23%68 886
