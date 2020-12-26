Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Neoenergia S.A.    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neoenergia S A : has completed the works to expand Narandiba transmission substation, in Salvador (B

12/26/2020 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Neoenergia has completed the works to expand Narandiba transmission substation, located in Salvador (BA). The company installed the project's fourth transformer, to reinforce the reliability and safety of consumers. The equipment reduces the power voltage from 230 kV to 69 kV and has power of 100 MVA. Over 180 thousand Coelba's customers (group's concessionaire in Bahia) were benefitted.

'Narandiba substation expansion will benefit Coelba's consumers in Salvador metropolitan area, by strengthening reliability. The new transformer will enable to meet the capital's loads with even more safety', says Luís Alves, Neoenergia's Transmission Officer.

The works on the substation were authorized by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), through Resolution No. 7.485, dated November 27, 2018. The project is operating since 2011 and had three 230/69 kV transformers, with total installed power of 300 MVA.

Narandiba features cutting-edge equipment and uses Gas Insulated Switchgears (GIS) technology, whereby a gas is used to provide the equipment insulation. Thus, the distance between them is reduced and, as a result, also the area required for installing the substation.

DISTRIBUTION

Neoenergia also invests in the expansion and reinforcement of the reliability and safety of its distribution substations. This week, two projects were energized in Pernambuco, Celpe's concession area and one more in Rio Grande do Norte, Cosern's operating area.

Celpe has completed, in Recife, the expansion of Várzea Substation, benefiting approximately 110 thousand customers in the Metropolitan area. The distributor carried out a full refurbishment in the substation and finished energizing the unit's 13.8 kV sheltered bus this week. For a better operation of the project, all the 69 kV circuit breakers and switches were replaced, the metal structure of the 69 kV bus was refurbished and painted and a new command house was built to house the new 15kV bus, which has 10 feeders and 4 capacitor banks.

In addition, the concessionaire energized the Serra Talhada II Substation, which will benefit the almost 90,000 inhabitants of the municipality in Pernambuco's hinterland. The project has capacity for up to five medium circuits, features two capacitor banks, in addition to a 69kV bus, which has hybrid technology (concentrating several pieces of equipment in one). The initial installed power is 20MVA, but with city's natural growth, it can reach 52.2MVA. Currently, Várzea and Serra Talhada II substations are the most modern in the State, with cutting-edge technology, protection, automation and safety, in a new concept that occupies less useful area and reduces visual impact.

Jandaíra Electric Substation was also inaugurate in Mato Grande region. The project is served by a 69 kV transmission line, 45 km long, has four new feeders (medium voltage circuits) and one transformer with installed capacity of 10/12,5 MVA. The substation expands the energy supply to 50 thousand people in the cities of Jandaíra, Caiçara do Norte and João Câmara, strengthening the electric system of an important region for the state's economy in the areas of agribusiness, industry and services.

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2020 15:20:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about NEOENERGIA S.A.
10:21aNEOENERGIA S A : has completed the works to expand Narandiba transmission substa..
PU
09:23aNEOENERGIA S A : The new website showcases the Institute's performance, and feat..
PU
09:23aNEOENERGIA S A : The additional equipment will increase the plant's operation re..
PU
12/21NEOENERGIA S A : National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) has decided to reactiva..
PU
12/16NEOENERGIA S A : New project will have its energy traded at the free market and ..
PU
12/15NEOENERGIA S A : The section measures 149 kilometers of transmission lines and i..
PU
12/15Brazil regulator to further analyze outflow at Belo Monte dam
RE
12/11Brazil's Belo Monte dam owners challenge order to raise outflow
RE
12/04NEOENERGIA S A : Iberdrola's Neoenergia Wins Auction for Brazil's CEB Distribuic..
DJ
12/03NEOENERGIA S A : Access to electricity is a fundamental social right of every ci..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28 045 M 5 396 M 5 396 M
Net income 2020 1 892 M 364 M 364 M
Net Debt 2020 21 799 M 4 195 M 4 195 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 2,48%
Capitalization 20 853 M 4 004 M 4 013 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 11 746
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 25,31 BRL
Last Close Price 17,18 BRL
Spread / Highest target 65,3%
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Marcelo José Cavalcanti Lopes Head-Operation & Maintenance
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance
Santiago Martínez Garrido Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.-30.95%4 004
NEXTERA ENERGY23.85%146 891
ENEL S.P.A.16.95%102 439
IBERDROLA, S.A.24.95%85 639
ORSTED A/S72.64%81 821
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.69%65 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ