Neoenergia S A : inaugurates a new phase in its path toward 25 years of operation in the Brazilian e ...

​

​​​​​

Neoenergia inaugurates a new phase in its path toward 25 years of operation in the Brazilian energy sector. As of this Monday (23), all of its businesses incorporate a new identity, unifying the brand of one of the largest corporate groups in the country. In this context, the five distribution companies are now called: Neoenergia Coelba (BA), Neoenergia Cosern(RN), Neoenergia Elektro(SP/MS), Neoenergia Pernambuco(PE) and Neoenergia Brasília (DF). The same occurs with the generation, transmission, and energy trading undertakings. The change consolidates the maturing of a management model based on modernization, technological innovation, sustainability and quality of service.

'The unification materializes a process of consolidation of the brand with the commitment to offer increasingly better services. The company is strengthened as an agent of transformation of the environments where it operates, through investment, development and innovation,' says Marcus Barros, Neoenergia's External Communication superintendent. The new identity reinforces the commitment with operation efficiency and consumer satisfaction in all its businesses.

The identity change move will be perceived immediately in the digital (websites and social networks) and corporate environments. Gradually, the change will take place on the electric energy bills of the distributio​n customers, at the service stations, in the vehicles of the service fleet, and in the uniforms of the employees. The gradual change is part of the company´s communication strategy. The intention is to present the new brand, maintaining the identification bonds with the customers who, progressively, will become familiar with the company's new identity, which keeps as its main icons the leaf, the drop, and the flame.

The change will bring benefits incorporated into the national strategy to the investments that reached R$ 3.5 billion in the first half of this year, which reinforce the group's solidity and financial responsibility. In addition, the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) will increase the national visibility of the consolidated social and environmental actions. The Neoenergia Institute, the company's social arm, represents this union between distributors in a single purpose. To foster initiatives in the areas where the company operates, it collaborates directly with the achievement of the Sustaina​ble Development Goals established by the UN, carrying out projects within the pillars of Training and Research, Biodiversity and Climate Change, Art and Culture, Social Action, and Institutional Collaboration.

With solid brands in 18 states and in the Federal District, the company deepens its communication with different audiences. 'Considering that we talk to several stakeholders, our focus at this moment is society.We have a careful look at all those with whom we relate to. The unification of the brand reinforces the perception that the company is part of a large group called Neoenergia, with operations in the entire energy sector chain,' concludes the executive.​

