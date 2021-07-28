Neoenergia S A : investments in technology and grid expansion are reflected in the quality of the ...

Neoenergia's investments in technology and grid expansion are reflected in the quality of the services provided to its 15.6 million clients. In the second quarter of 2021​, the distributors Coelba (BA), Celpe (PE), Cosern (RN) and Elektro (SP and MS) maintained the indicators DEC (Equivalent Duration of Interruption per Consumer) and FEC (Equivalent Frequency of Interruption per Consumer) framed in the forecast of the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), demonstrating the positive result of the company's strategy. With the beginning of the group's management in its newest concessionaire​, Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília (DF) showed an evolution of 18% in the DEC from April to June of this year.

One of the technologies used is the self-healing system, which relies on equipment equipped with intelligence to isolate sections affected by eventual problems - often external factors, such as falling tree branches, for example - and repair them in an automated way. Thus, the supply can be reestablished for the largest possible number of customers in up to 60 seconds. In all, the company has about 13 thousand reclosers, of which 17% have the system, installed in 472 municipalities. As the DEC and FEC indicators measure the failures occurred in the grid, the expansion of self-healing is one of the main factors that reflect in the good performance of the group's companies.

Coelba registered DEC of 10.82 hours in the second quarter, below the regulatory limit, which was 13.68, and lower than the same period last year, when it presented 12.53. The company had FEC of 5.19 from April to June this year, also lower than Aneel's forecast (7.56) and of the second quarter of 2020 (5.73).

At Celpe, the DEC recorded in 2Q21 was 12.38, while the maximum indicator of the regulatory agency was 13.27. The frequency of interruptions, calculated at 5.55, was also lower than the agency's forecast, which was 8.11.

Cosern's DEC in the period was 7.89, better than the regulatory limit, which was 11.35, and the registered FEC was 3.08, below the 7.53 established by Aneel. Elektro presented DEC of 7.53 - while the regulatory limit was 8.15 - and FEC of 4.38 - lower than the regulator's target, which was 6.19.

Despite still being above the regulatory limit, at Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília it is already possible to see the positive impact of the company's management model. The period from April to June 2021 was the first quarter fully under the company's management and the DEC was 8.50, better than the indicator for the same months last year, when it showed 9.14. With preventive maintenance and investments in technology, more than 400,000 interruptions in supply were avoided.

