Neoenergia S A : invests in sustainability actions related to the electricity grid

03/07/2022

Page Content

​​





The modernization and change in the profile of customers in the electricity sector have accelerated transformations, efficiency gains and development of new products and services. Neoenergia Brasília, for example, started to acquire only ecological transformers for use in the electricity grid. In addition, recently, the distributor launched an initiative that seeks to promote the sustainable management of waste crushed in pruning made on trees located near the network.



Through actions such as these, which reinforce Neoenergia's commitment to the sustainable development of the regions where it operates, the company maintains responsible ASG practices (acronym for environmental, social and governance) and adds value to society, shareholders and all stakeholders. Present for 25 years in Brazil, the company is a pioneer in the energy transition in the country. Among the 2030 targets is to place the intensity of emissions below 50 grams of CO2 per kWh generated, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Vegetable oil insulated transformers have a number of advantages over traditional ones, which uses mineral oil. In addition to reducing environmental impact, the new models are more efficient, safe and stable. Because they are resistant to high temperatures, they have the largest combustion point - which reduces the risk of fire - and do not release carbon dioxide (CO²). In 2022, Neoenergia Brasília invested R$ 4 million in the acquisition of 314 transformers; of this total, 200 units were delivered and 105 are already in operation on the streets of the Federal District.

Another highlight is the partnership signed with the Secretary of State for Agriculture, Supply and Rural Development of the Federal District (SEAGRI) so that all solid waste crushed from tree pruning carried out by the distributor is given and passed on to local farmers. Since the second half of 2021, about 350 tons of waste delivered benefited 65 rural producers, who started using the material in activities such as composting, dead soil cover, substrate for growing plants and flowers, among other actions.