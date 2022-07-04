Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Neoenergia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:30 2022-07-04 pm EDT
14.20 BRL   -2.14%
01:43pNEOENERGIA S A : invests in sustainability actions related to the electricity grid
PU
07/01NEOENERGIA S A : BNDES financing to Neoenergia is the first in the country with green loan certification for re ...
PU
06/30Iberdrola's Neoenergia wins big in Brazil's power transmission auction
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neoenergia S A : invests in sustainability actions related to the electricity grid

07/04/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

03/07/2022

Neoenergia invests in sustainability actions related to the electricity grid


  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Page Content

​​

The modernization and change in the profile of customers in the electricity sector have accelerated transformations, efficiency gains and development of new products and services. Neoenergia Brasília, for example, started to acquire only ecological transformers for use in the electricity grid. In addition, recently, the distributor launched an initiative that seeks to promote the sustainable management of waste crushed in pruning made on trees located near the network.

Through actions such as these, which reinforce Neoenergia's commitment to the sustainable development of the regions where it operates, the company maintains responsible ASG practices (acronym for environmental, social and governance) and adds value to society, shareholders and all stakeholders. Present for 25 years in Brazil, the company is a pioneer in the energy transition in the country. Among the 2030 targets is to place the intensity of emissions below 50 grams of CO2 per kWh generated, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Vegetable oil insulated transformers have a number of advantages over traditional ones, which uses mineral oil. In addition to reducing environmental impact, the new models are more efficient, safe and stable. Because they are resistant to high temperatures, they have the largest combustion point - which reduces the risk of fire - and do not release carbon dioxide (CO²). In 2022, Neoenergia Brasília invested R$ 4 million in the acquisition of 314 transformers; of this total, 200 units were delivered and 105 are already in operation on the streets of the Federal District.

Another highlight is the partnership signed with the Secretary of State for Agriculture, Supply and Rural Development of the Federal District (SEAGRI) so that all solid waste crushed from tree pruning carried out by the distributor is given and passed on to local farmers. Since the second half of 2021, about 350 tons of waste delivered benefited 65 rural producers, who started using the material in activities such as composting, dead soil cover, substrate for growing plants and flowers, among other actions.

<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpLink'), MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpMode'))" text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">
Achou interessante? Inscreva-se na nossa Newsletter!
Nome*:
E-mail*:
Data de Nascimento*:
Localidade*: Selecione a UF Acre Alagoas Amapá Amazonas Bahia Ceará Distrito Federal Espírito Santo Goiás Maranhão Mato Grosso Mato Grosso do Sul Minas Gerais Pará Paraíba Paraná Pernambuco Piauí Rio de Janeiro Rio Grande do Norte Rio Grande do Sul Rondônia Roraima Santa Catarina São Paulo Sergipe Tocantins
Inscreva-se
Related information

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 17:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEOENERGIA S.A.
01:43pNEOENERGIA S A : invests in sustainability actions related to the electricity grid
PU
07/01NEOENERGIA S A : BNDES financing to Neoenergia is the first in the country with green loan..
PU
06/30Iberdrola's Neoenergia wins big in Brazil's power transmission auction
RE
06/29NEOENERGIA S A : announces Integrated Report 2021
PU
06/21NEOENERGIA S A : invests in the modernization of electricity grids in the Northeast
PU
06/09NEOENERGIA S A : debuts at Latibex
PU
04/27TRANSCRIPT : Neoenergia S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
04/26Neoenergia S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/26Iberian Companies Iberdrola, EDP Said Mulling Bids for Enel's $2 Billion Brazil Subsidi..
MT
04/26Italy's Enel in talks to sell Brazil power distributor Celg-D -sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 40 992 M 7 743 M 7 743 M
Net income 2022 2 769 M 523 M 523 M
Net Debt 2022 35 514 M 6 708 M 6 708 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,05x
Yield 2022 4,20%
Capitalization 17 612 M 3 313 M 3 327 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 15 058
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 14,51 BRL
Average target price 26,23 BRL
Spread / Average Target 80,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Juan Manuel Eguiagaray Ucelay Independent Director
Cristiano Frederico Ruschmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.-10.43%3 313
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.71%158 260
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.50%84 396
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.65%77 713
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.67%68 338
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.41%65 981