Neoenergia S A : joins S&P Global's The Sustainability Yearbook 2022

02/02/2022

For the second consecutive year, the company remains in the ranking of the best performing companies in the electricity sector

Neoenergia remains in S& P Global's The Sustainability Yearbook 2022 for the second year in a row. The recognition secured the score among the 15% of the companies rated with the best performance in the electricity sector and only 30% below the industry leader in the S&P Global ESG. Launched in 1999 and indexed to the New York Stock Exchange, the index is considered the largest reference of integration of sustainability to business strategy and an important driver for a number of institutional investors. social and corporate governance.

In 2019 Neoenergia answered the S&P Global questionnaire for the first time, still on a voluntary basis, and in 2020 it was invited by S&P to compete for inclusion on djsi's regional list of emerging markets. In 2021, more than 7,500 companies, from 61 sectors, were evaluated by the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) to make up the Yearbook and only 700+ obtained sufficient scores, 22 Brazilian companies and 3 of the Iberdrola Group, counting on Neoenergia.