Neoenergia S A : joins S&P Global's The Sustainability Yearbook 2022

02/02/2022
Neoenergia joins S&P Global's The Sustainability Yearbook 2022
sustainability
Page Content
For the second consecutive year, the company remains in the ranking of the best performing companies in the electricity sector
Neoenergia remains in S& P Global's The Sustainability Yearbook 2022 for the second year in a row. The recognition secured the score among the 15% of the companies rated with the best performance in the electricity sector and only 30% below the industry leader in the S&P Global ESG. Launched in 1999 and indexed to the New York Stock Exchange, the index is considered the largest reference of integration of sustainability to business strategy and an important driver for a number of institutional investors. social and corporate governance.
In 2019 Neoenergia answered the S&P Global questionnaire for the first time, still on a voluntary basis, and in 2020 it was invited by S&P to compete for inclusion on djsi's regional list of emerging markets. In 2021, more than 7,500 companies, from 61 sectors, were evaluated by the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) to make up the Yearbook and only 700+ obtained sufficient scores, 22 Brazilian companies and 3 of the Iberdrola Group, counting on Neoenergia.
"Staying in The Sustainability Yearbook is a great achievement for the Neoenergia Group. It validates our commitment to the development of a sustainable business model based on the decarbonization of the economy, social justice, good governance practices. Neoenergia's strategic objective is to create sustainable value to consolidate itself as the largest and most profitable integrated electric power company in Brazil, offering a high quality service" says Francisco Carvalho, Superintendent of Innovation and Sustainability.
Disclaimer
Neoenergia SA published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 18:50:02 UTC.