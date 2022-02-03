Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Neoenergia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/03 01:53:08 pm
16.45 BRL   +1.42%
01/30NEOENERGIA S A : Announcement
PU
01/28NEOENERGIA S A : innovates and digitizes transmission asset maintenance processes
PU
01/25NEOENERGIA S A : helps families affected by heavy rains in southern Bahia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neoenergia S A : joins S&P Global's The Sustainability Yearbook 2022

02/03/2022 | 01:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

02/02/2022

Neoenergia joins S&P Global's The Sustainability Yearbook 2022
sustainability


  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Page Content

​​​

For the second consecutive year, the company remains in the ranking of the best performing companies in the electricity sector

Neoenergia remains in S& P Global's The Sustainability Yearbook 2022 for the second year in a row. The recognition secured the score among the 15% of the companies rated with the best performance in the electricity sector and only 30% below the industry leader in the S&P Global ESG. Launched in 1999 and indexed to the New York Stock Exchange, the index is considered the largest reference of integration of sustainability to business strategy and an important driver for a number of institutional investors. social and corporate governance.

In 2019 Neoenergia answered the S&P Global questionnaire for the first time, still on a voluntary basis, and in 2020 it was invited by S&P to compete for inclusion on djsi's regional list of emerging markets. In 2021, more than 7,500 companies, from 61 sectors, were evaluated by the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) to make up the Yearbook and only 700+ obtained sufficient scores, 22 Brazilian companies and 3 of the Iberdrola Group, counting on Neoenergia.

"Staying in The Sustainability Yearbook is a great achievement for the Neoenergia Group. It validates our commitment to the development of a sustainable business model based on the decarbonization of the economy, social justice, good governance practices. Neoenergia's strategic objective is to create sustainable value to consolidate itself as the largest and most profitable integrated electric power company in Brazil, offering a high quality service" says Francisco Carvalho, Superintendent of Innovation and Sustainability.

<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpLink'), MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpMode'))" text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">
Achou interessante? Inscreva-se na nossa Newsletter!
Nome*:
E-mail*:
Data de Nascimento*:
Localidade*: Selecione a UF Acre Alagoas Amapá Amazonas Bahia Ceará Distrito Federal Espírito Santo Goiás Maranhão Mato Grosso Mato Grosso do Sul Minas Gerais Pará Paraíba Paraná Pernambuco Piauí Rio de Janeiro Rio Grande do Norte Rio Grande do Sul Rondônia Roraima Santa Catarina São Paulo Sergipe Tocantins
Inscreva-se
Related information

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 18:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEOENERGIA S.A.
01/30NEOENERGIA S A : Announcement
PU
01/28NEOENERGIA S A : innovates and digitizes transmission asset maintenance processes
PU
01/25NEOENERGIA S A : helps families affected by heavy rains in southern Bahia
PU
01/25NEOENERGIA S A : provides guidance for safety during periods of heavy rainfall
PU
01/21NEOENERGIA S A : Urca Comercializadora acquires 2.3 million tons of carbon from the Teles ..
PU
01/19NEOENERGIA S A : has agreement with WEG to provide electric vehicle recharging stations
PU
01/19NEOENERGIA S A : Director of renewables at Neoenergia, Laura Porto advocates diversity as ..
PU
01/18NEOENERGIA S A : starts assembly of turbines of its largest wind farm in the country
PU
01/18NEOENERGIA S A : reinforces the significance of caring about the employee for an assertive..
PU
01/13NEOENERGIA S A : guides consumers to energy savings in summer
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 38 914 M 7 330 M 38 914 M
Net income 2021 3 628 M 683 M 3 628 M
Net Debt 2021 29 776 M 5 609 M 29 776 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,30x
Yield 2021 5,24%
Capitalization 19 688 M 3 723 M 19 688 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 14 617
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 16,22 BRL
Average target price 25,91 BRL
Spread / Average Target 59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Juan Manuel Eguiagaray Ucelay Independent Director
Cristiano Frederico Ruschmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.-0.19%3 708
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.74%152 517
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.10%80 781
ENEL S.P.A.-2.80%78 624
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.86%72 925
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.55%70 773