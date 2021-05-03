Neoenergia S A : ​Technology allows access to high resolution images to give faster and more objectivity to the...

​Technology allows access to high resolution images to give faster and more objectivity to the mapping and monitoring of APPs of baixo Iguaçu, Corumbá III and Teles Pires plants

Aerial view corumbá UHE region

The use of technologies can contribute more efficiently to activities in the electricity sector, so innovation and process digitization are part of Neoenergia's daily life. In the Baixo Iguaçu (PR), Corumbá III (GO)and Teles Pires (MT/PA) hydroelectric plants, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), popularly known as drones, are a tool for monitoring the use and occupation of permanent preservation areas (PPAs) of reservoirs and for support in activities related to land organization. The equipment allows access to images in high resolution, which can be worked through photogrammetry tools, geoprocessing and remote sensing, giving more agility and objectivity to the control of these areas. In all, there are 28,200 hectares of conservation in some of the main Brazilian biomes: Atlantic Forest, Cerrado and Amazon.

'The use of drones and other innovative devices facilitates our work in forest areas, an action in line with the Brazilian Forest Code and the company's commitments to the preservation of biodiversity and the environment. With the images obtained from drones, we were able to quickly identify possible outbreaks of deforestation or irregular occupations, for example, immediately taking the necessary measures to combat them. In addition, it is a financially viable technology, especially when comparing satellite images or aerosurveys currently available in themarket', says the Superintendent of Operations and Hydraulic Engineering of Neoenergia, José Paulo Werberich.

In the APPs, several environmental programs defined in conjunction with the licensing agencies are developed, with objectives such as the recovery of degraded areas, monitoring the fauna, flora and promoting reforestation. The company also acts to monitor these areas, seeking the maintenance of forest cover and avoiding occurrences of undue occupations in the preservation areas.

Drones contribute to this work by providing high-resolution multi-time images. From them, mosaics of images can be obtained from certain locations, are the so-called orthophotos, which, in turn, allow technicians to evaluate and monitor in detail the recovery of permanent preservation areas with a broader focus. In Baixo Iguaçu, for example, the APP will extend to the Iguaçu National Park, consolidating a Biodiversity Corridor through which species can transit and UAVs will support the consolidation activities of these protected areas.

The use of UARs also has an advantage for the occupational safety of technicians. With devices, you can have access to the area view completely and quickly, reducing the need for fieldwork.

Preservation

Neoenergia has a stake in seven hydroelectric plants,with its share of the total installed capacity at 3,030.6 MW. The projects have significant Permanent Preservation Areas around the reservoirs, where conservation activities are developed for forest areas already constituted and forest plantations with the use of various techniques such as total planting, enrichment, nucleation, conducting natural regeneration, among others, thus constituting the greatest heritage in conservation and biodiversity regeneration of Neoenergia.

The company is committed to sustainable development and environmental protection and therefore considers that respect for biodiversity and ecosystems should take a leading role in the corporate strategy. The company operates with the objective of achieving zero net loss of biodiversity by 2030, betting - whenever possible - on a positive net impact on new infrastructure projects.

Lower Iguaçu

With an installed capacity of 350 MW, the Baixo Iguaçu plant has been in operation for two years and plays a key role in strengthening the stability of the National Interconnected System (SIN). In addition to the generation of clean energy, several environmental programs are carried out in the region, such as the Rescue and Scientific Exploitation of Fauna. 1,800 hectares of Atlantic Forest will be recovered in the APP, totaling 2,700 hectares.

Corumbá III

The Corumbá III hydroelectric plant has 96.45 MW. The project has been in operation since 2009, connected to the National Interconnected System (SIN), providing energy to Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília - a distributor acquired by Neoenergia in December 2020 and integrated into the group in March 2021 - and supplying about 10% of the federal capital's demand. Of the plant's protection areas, which add up to 5,500 hectares, more than 3,600 hectares are forest in advanced preservation and great diversity of fauna and flora species and over 1,800 hectares of areas that were degraded before the company's activities and have already been reforested through the planting of native cerrado seedlings.

Teles Saucer

Since the inauguration of the Teles Pires plant in 2015, they have benefited through the Forest Recomposition Program and the implementation of the Permanent Protection Area (APP) 20,000 hectares of Amazon Forest,an area equivalent to 28,000 soccer fields. By 2030, 2,000 hectares of native seedlings are planned to be planted.

Among the areas are about 15,500 hectares of forest that are in advanced stage of preservation, already presenting great diversity of species of amazonian fauna and flora. In addition, approximately 955 hectares of degraded areas were reforested through the planting of native seedlings and 978 hectares will be regenerated naturally in areas protected from anthropic use, enabling the conduction of natural succession through the favoring of regional biodiversity. ​​