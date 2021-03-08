Neoenergia S A : Among the highlights is the energization of the new Major Sales substation, which expanded the...

​​Major Sales Substation - Cosern - Rio Grande do Norte



Neoenergia invests in expanding and improving distribution networks to continue improving services for its more than 15 million consumers. In February 2021, the company completed 12 works of substations of distribution lines at Coelba - concessionaire in Bahia - and three more in Cosern - the company's distributor in Rio Grande do Norte. Among the highlights is the energization of the new Major Sales substation, which expanded the energy supply to 35,000 customers. In 2020, Neoenergia invested R$ 3.3 billion in distribution, of which R$ 2 billion was for network expansion.

'We have maintained our investments, strengthening the electrical system and resulting in energy supply quality indicators within regulatory limits in all our concession areas. Quality, safety and reliability are the company's commitments to itsconsumers', says The Expansion Manager of Neoenergia Substations, José Ferraz.

The Major Sales substation, built by Cosern in the municipality of the same name, will also benefit the population of the cities of Tenente Ananias, Luís Gomes, Paraná and José da Penha, in the Upper West region, economically important for the agriculture of Rio Grande do Norte. The project is serviced by a transmission line with voltage in 69 kV, with four kilometers of extension, and has four new feeders (medium voltage circuits) and a transformer with an installed capacity of 10/12.5 MVA. In addition to the new asset, Cosern has completed expansion works and improvements in the Eloi de Souza and Dom Marcolino substations.

These three and all other 69 Cosern substations are endorsed with high-tech automation equipment, which enable online and remote operation and monitoring of the quality and continuity of the electricity supply, controlled by the company's Integrated Operation Center (IOC), located in Natal.

Bahia

Coelba completed, in February 2021, works of ten substations: Anguera, Euclides da Cunha, Paripe, Ribeira do Pombal, Rio das Éguas, Rio do Meio, Rio Grande III, São Roque and Teixeira de Freitas. The concessionaire also delivered the improvements and expansions of distribution lines with voltage at 69 kV. ​​