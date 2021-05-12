Neoenergia S A : In the first quarter of 2021, R$ 1.3 billion was allocated by the company to these segments, a...

​

With a focus on offering an increasingly quality service to customers, Neoenergia has expanded its investments and the modernization of distribution and transmissionnetworks. In the first quarter of 2021, R$ 1.3 billion was allocated by the company to these segments, a 49% increase over the same period last year. The resources are used in services such as the construction of new lines and substations and the implementation of new technologies in the assets, contributing to the strengthening of the electricity sector and the economic development of the company's areas of operation.

'We have important transmission projects that continue to advance with a view to advancing deliveries, which demonstrates our ability to execute and commitment to society, regulators and investors. The electricity sector plays a key role in the recovery of the economy and we will maintaininvestments,' says Fabiano Uchoas, Director of Transmission at Neoenergia.

In transmission, investments more than doubled, reaching R$ 477 million between January and March 2021 - in the same period of 2020, there were 234.7 million. In all, there are 1,038 kilometers of lines in operation and about 5,600 kilometers under construction, already including the lot sold at the December 2020 auction, with 1,091 kilometers of extension mostly in Bahia.

In the first quarter of this year, the advances of three projects acquired in the auctions of April and December 2017, which are in the final phase of construction, were highlighted, in anticipation of the contractual deadlines of the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL). All should be delivered in 2021, adding still this year about R $ 300 million rap (Annual Revenue Allowed).

In the Dourados project (acquired in an event held by ANEEL in April 2017 as Lot 4), the first three stretches were delivered in 2020, totaling 359 kilometers of lines between the states of São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul. The completion of these works took place up to 25 months ahead of the regulatory body. The penultimate stagewas energized last April and the last stage is in deployment, including 165 kilometers long and a new substation.

Projects are also under development at the December 2017 auction: Jalapão (lot 4) and Santa Luzia (lot 6). When energized, the Jalapão project will be the transmission asset with greater extension in operation by Neoenergia, with 728.5 kilometers crossing 19 municipalities in the states of Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí and Bahia. The line will have the objective of expanding the transmission network of the region, facilitating the flow of energy from the Belo Monte Hydroelectric Power Plant, which also has the company's participation. More than 2,000 direct jobs were generated in the construction.

The Santa Luzia lot has operational synergy with neoenergia's renewable generation projects, the Chafariz Wind Complex and the Luzia solar plants, which are expected to start producing clean energy in the Sertão da Paraíba in 2022. They are in the final phase of implementation 345 kilometers of transmission lines in 500 kV, between Santa Luzia and Campina Grande, in Paraíba, reaching Milagres, in Ceará, in addition to the construction of a new substation.

Neoenergia recently received the installation license of lot 9 of the December 2019 auction, an important development for the interior of Bahia, where the company already has distribution and power generation assets. The works will begin for the construction of two substations and a line 105 kilometers long.

Distribution

Neoenergia invested R$ 873 million in distribution in the first quarter of 2021, maintaining capex's growth trajectory of concessionaires - in the same period last year, it was R$ 670 million. Most of the contributions - R$ 590 million - were destined to the expansion of the networks. Among these actions is the construction of new substations and distribution lines, which allow to expand the supply of energy and, with this, help to stimulate economic development in the areas of operation of the company. In February, for example, the Major Sales substation, built by Cosern in the municipality of the same name, benefited the Upper West region, which is economically important for agriculture in Rio Grande do Norte, was energized. In addition, the company integrated Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília, focusing on modernization, expansion and automation, already presenting significant results

Resources are also used in asset renewal, network improvements, and loss-fighting. Investments also include the installation of automation equipment, either from tools to modernize the management of field teams or through network equipment. An example is self healing, which allow recomposition in case of failures, usually caused by external factors such as atmospheric discharges and tree falls.

These resources are reflected in the quality of the service provided to the consumer, with better indicators than those established by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL). At Coelba, the DEC, an indicator of the duration of supply interruptions, was 11.77 from January to March 2021, while the regulatory body's limit was 13.68. The index recorded by Celpe was 12.36, below the maximum value established by the agency of 13.27. Cosern presented DEC of 8.49, lower than the limit of 11.35. In Elektro, the indicator was 7.63, while the limit was 8.15.

Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília, with 28 days of management of the company, presented one of the best indexes ever recorded in the historical series of the month, in the Federal District: in March 2021, the DEC was 0.5, a reduction of 12% compared to the same month in 2020. The group took over the operation of the company, acquired at auction at the end of last year, with the strategy of investing, in 2021, three times the amount historically allocated, per year, by the distributor, focusing on expansion, automation and modernization of the electrical system. In the first year of concession, more than 150 line reclosers are planned to be installed, a growth of 50% of the park currently installed.​