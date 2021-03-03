Neoenergia S A : In the year marked by Covid-19, projects for public health institutions were among the main ac...

​​​



Building a sustainable model in the energy market and contributing to the localities where it operates are neoenergia's commitments. The company's distributors - Coelba​ (BA), Celpe (PE), Cosern (RN) and Elektro (SP and MS) - invested R$ 60.6 million in 2020 through its Energy Efficiency Programs​ (PEE), regulated by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL). Among the main actions in a year marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, we highlightthe donation of air conditioning equipment and LED lamps to hospitals and t​he execution of projects to improve public buildings in their concession areas. Support for health institutions continues in 2021 and since the first days of the year, the group has already announced the donation of scientific refrigerators to store vaccinesto 672 municipalities, in another initiative to help combat the pandemic.

'Our actions are aimed at supporting public agencies and society, offering a contribution to help the country get out of this moment of difficulties it is facing because of covid-19. In addition, despite the pandemic, we have been able to safely maintain important actions for sustainability, including replacing lamps and equipment with more efficient models, which lead to significant savings in energyconsumption,' says Neoenergia's Energy Efficiency Manager, Ana Christina Mascarenhas.

The project classified as Major Relevance Covid​-19 Hospitals equipped, in the first half of 2020, hospitals in Bahia and Pernambuco, benefiting 78 units with more efficient equipment. 182 refrigerators and freezers and 99 air conditioners were installed. In addition, 7,935 lamps have been replaced by LE​D​ models,which are more efficient and can lead to an average savings of 40% in a property's lighting system.

Over the past year, Neoenergia distributors have executed efficiency projects for 300 public and care buildings, such as public schools, health units, philanthropic institutions, among others. Fifty-three units were benefited in Bahia, 22 in Pernambuco, six in Rio Grande do Norte and 219 in São Paulo, totaling more than 190,000 replaced lamps. The company also carried out public lighting development projects in the concession areas of its four distributors, with the replacement of more than 18,000 points per LED.

Of the total invested, R$ 20.39 million were in actions carried out in coelba's concession area; R$ 13.24 million in Celpe; R$ 5.62 million in Cosern; and R$ 21.36 million in Elektro. In addition to the energy efficiency projects developed by the group's four distributors, some initiatives cover specificities of each of the locations, such as the efficiency of four sanitation companies in the interior of São Paulo, elektro's area of operation, which changed 894 lamps and 272 reflectors in 2020 and plans to replace pumps in 2021.

Direct benefit to the population

In the five states where its distributors operate, Neoenergia serves 14 million customers, representing a population of 34 million people. The company carries out projects under the Energy Efficiency Program aimed directly at consumers. In 2020, almost 233,000 LED lamps for residential consumers and more than 140,000 lamps were replaced in popular communities in 714 public and philanthropic institutions located in these locations.

The Vale Luz project, which exchanges solid waste for a discount on the electricity bill, was maintained last year. Due to the initiative, 419 tons of waste were recycled with a discount of more than R$ 107,000 in the electricity bill of 5,388 consumers. The work of collecting the materials had a strict health and safety protocol, to prevent the covid-19.

Encouraging education

Last year, educational projects were carried out in public schools and online training, training 137,736 students and 3,104 teachers from the concession areas of distributors on the theme of efficient use of electricity. Due to the suspension of face-to-face classes in order to avoid contamination by the new coronavirus, these initiatives began to be carried out using digital platforms.

'These initiatives aim to spread the concept of energy efficiency with students and their families, who can be protagonists of changes in energy use habits. Education is one of the main allies to promote awareness of sustainable development, renewable energy and energy efficient consumption',says Ana Christina Mascarenhas.

Promotion for clean energy

With the growth of microgeneration distributed in homes, the company carried out in 2020, with energy efficiency resources, the Neoenergia Solar project, encouraging the expansion of clean energy production. A 50% discount was granted for the installation of photovoltaic panels in 435 residences in three states - Bahia, Pernambuco and São Paulo. The installed power was 1,780 kWp. Solar energy has numerous benefits, including being a source that does not emit greenhouse gases in generation, aligned with the group's commitment to decarbonization and combating climate change.