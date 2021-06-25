Log in
Neoenergia S A : Synchronous compensators are the first equipment of the kind that the company will operate in ...

06/25/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
Installation

The synchronous compensator is a large equipment that requires time to be ready for operation. Installation at the Marmeleiro 2 substation began in December 2019 and, at Livramento 3, in January 2020. The work is expected to last until September 2021, involving more than 40 people in each of these substations. Each piece of equipment weighs about 262 tons, with dimensions of 4.1 m (length), 5.6 m (width) and 4.6 m (height). For it to be fixed to the base, only the foundation is about 3 meters deep.

'The implementation of the compensator involves civil, electrical, electromechanical design, preparation of foundations, fabrication of all other accessory equipment, such as transformers, switches and circuit breakers, in addition to the command and control house and all the cabling necessary for this large undertaking', reports the electrical engineer at Neoenergia, Helber Oliveira.

Lot 14

The transmission facilities that make up Lot 14 of Aneel's auction 004/2018 comprise the sections of the Povo Novo - Guaíba 3 C3 transmission lines, with a length of 245.7 km; Capivari do Sul - Siderópolis 2, with a length of 251.5km; Livramento 3 - Santa Maria 3 C2, with a length of 244.5km; and Siderópolis 2 - Forquilhinha C2, with an extension of 27.6 km, in addition to the Livramento 3 and Marmeleiro 2 substations. The projects are under implementation and have a deadline for energization until March/2024, according to the contract signed with the National Energy Agency. Electric (Aneel).​



Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 17:54:01 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 33 414 M 6 767 M 6 767 M
Net income 2021 2 957 M 599 M 599 M
Net Debt 2021 28 906 M 5 853 M 5 853 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,78x
Yield 2021 3,37%
Capitalization 21 484 M 4 361 M 4 351 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 11 746
Free-Float 49,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,70 BRL
Average target price 25,45 BRL
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Marcelo José Cavalcanti Lopes Head-Operation & Maintenance
Santiago Martínez Garrido Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.0.45%4 361
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.53%143 872
ENEL S.P.A.-2.92%97 403
IBERDROLA, S.A.-10.51%79 085
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.20%76 330
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.07%65 074