Neoenergia S A : Synchronous compensators are the first equipment of the kind that the company will operate in ...

Installation

The synchronous compensator is a large equipment that requires time to be ready for operation. Installation at the Marmeleiro 2 substation began in December 2019 and, at Livramento 3, in January 2020. The work is expected to last until September 2021, involving more than 40 people in each of these substations. Each piece of equipment weighs about 262 tons, with dimensions of 4.1 m (length), 5.6 m (width) and 4.6 m (height). For it to be fixed to the base, only the foundation is about 3 meters deep.

'The implementation of the compensator involves civil, electrical, electromechanical design, preparation of foundations, fabrication of all other accessory equipment, such as transformers, switches and circuit breakers, in addition to the command and control house and all the cabling necessary for this large undertaking', reports the electrical engineer at Neoenergia, Helber Oliveira.

Lot 14

The transmission facilities that make up Lot 14 of Aneel's auction 004/2018 comprise the sections of the Povo Novo - Guaíba 3 C3 transmission lines, with a length of 245.7 km; Capivari do Sul - Siderópolis 2, with a length of 251.5km; Livramento 3 - Santa Maria 3 C2, with a length of 244.5km; and Siderópolis 2 - Forquilhinha C2, with an extension of 27.6 km, in addition to the Livramento 3 and Marmeleiro 2 substations. The projects are under implementation and have a deadline for energization until March/2024, according to the contract signed with the National Energy Agency. Electric (Aneel).​

