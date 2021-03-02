Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Neoenergia S.A.    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neoenergia S A : The CEO of Neoenergia, Mario Ruiz-Tagle, highlighted this Tuesday (2.3) the company's strong c...

03/02/2021 | 03:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CEO of Neoenergia, Mario Ruiz-Tagle, highlighted on Tuesday (2.3) the strong commitment of the company in improving the quality of the power distribution service in the Federal District, as well as in the relationship with customers and employees of CEB Distribution. The executive stressed, during the contract signing event occurred on Tuesday (2), in the Buriti Palace (government office of df), that Neoenergia has 'investment plan that will modernize and automate the network, which will inevitably result from new jobs, with the concentration of operational teams and goods and services, always prioritizing the hiring of local labor and also local suppliers'.

In 2021, the company will triple the investment compared to the amount historically allocated per year by the Brazilian company. The resources will be directed, especially, to the expansion, automation, digitization and modernization of the electricity grid.

Mario Ruiz-Tagle also pointed out that the improvements in the electricity system and, with this, the quality of the energy supply will bring positive impacts to the attraction of new investments in the Federal District, coming mainly from the commercial and industrial sectors.

The CEO of Neoenergia also praised the clear rules and predictability of the electricity sector, attributing these characteristics to the role played by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), which ensure legal certainty and support for the Group to carry out the planned investments.

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 20:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEOENERGIA S.A.
03:16pNEOENERGIA S A  : The CEO of Neoenergia, Mario Ruiz-Tagle, highlighted this Tues..
PU
10:42aNEOENERGIA S A  : assumes the distribution of energy to 1.1 million customers wi..
PU
03/01NEOENERGIA S A  : The unification contemplates Neoenergia's four distributors - ..
PU
03/01NEOENERGIA S A  : The objective is to encourage the prominence of employees in t..
PU
02/25NEOENERGIA S A  : In a year of many challenges, innovation and new forms of work..
PU
02/25NEOENERGIA S A  : Contributing to the growth of the Brazilian market, Neoenergia..
PU
02/24NEOENERGIA S A  : The initiative stands out for integrating several technologies..
PU
02/23NEOENERGIA S A  : The initiative stands out for integrating several technologies..
PU
02/23NEOENERGIA S A  : hydro power generation has achieved some accomplishments at th..
PU
02/19NEOENERGIA S A  : Activity was carried out at Termopernambuco, with the objectiv..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29 502 M 5 164 M 5 164 M
Net income 2021 1 994 M 349 M 349 M
Net Debt 2021 27 384 M 4 793 M 4 793 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,33x
Yield 2021 3,52%
Capitalization 19 069 M 3 335 M 3 338 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 11 746
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,47 BRL
Last Close Price 15,71 BRL
Spread / Highest target 80,8%
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Marcelo José Cavalcanti Lopes Head-Operation & Maintenance
Santiago Martínez Garrido Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.-10.84%3 441
NEXTERA ENERGY-1.61%148 774
ENEL S.P.A.-3.98%97 394
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.07%77 727
ORSTED A/S-19.50%68 170
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.94%66 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ