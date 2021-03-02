Neoenergia S A : The CEO of Neoenergia, Mario Ruiz-Tagle, highlighted this Tuesday (2.3) the company's strong c...

The CEO of Neoenergia, Mario Ruiz-Tagle, highlighted on Tuesday (2.3) the strong commitment of the company in improving the quality of the power distribution service in the Federal District, as well as in the relationship with customers and employees of CEB Distribution. The executive stressed, during the contract signing event occurred on Tuesday (2), in the Buriti Palace (government office of df), that Neoenergia has 'investment plan that will modernize and automate the network, which will inevitably result from new jobs, with the concentration of operational teams and goods and services, always prioritizing the hiring of local labor and also local suppliers'.



In 2021, the company will triple the investment compared to the amount historically allocated per year by the Brazilian company. The resources will be directed, especially, to the expansion, automation, digitization and modernization of the electricity grid.



Mario Ruiz-Tagle also pointed out that the improvements in the electricity system and, with this, the quality of the energy supply will bring positive impacts to the attraction of new investments in the Federal District, coming mainly from the commercial and industrial sectors.



The CEO of Neoenergia also praised the clear rules and predictability of the electricity sector, attributing these characteristics to the role played by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), which ensure legal certainty and support for the Group to carry out the planned investments.