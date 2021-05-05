Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Neoenergia S.A.
  News
  Summary
    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Neoenergia S A : The Company will promote the removal of waste from works abandoned by third parties more than ...

05/05/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
Neoenergia has as a priority in its projects to promote benefits for the environment and society, with the objective of contributing to sustainable development in the areas where it operates. Aligned with this vision, the company has just begun the withdrawal of an environmental liability from paralyzed works around the transmission line of approximately 730 kilometers it is building between the states of Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí and Bahia. The structures were abandoned on site more than five years ago, before the company acquired the project in lot 4 of auction 002/2017 from the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL). With the action, the waste collected will be crushed and given to municipalities so that they are reused in road interventions, helping the population with better access to municipalities.

The actions are carried out with authorization and monitoring of Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources). ' The work of removing waste is essential for the environmental recovery of the stretch, allowing the area to resume its natural conditions prior to the works that were paralyzed by third parties, before our arrival in the region for the construction of our project. The actions were planned based on technical studies and with the objective of contributing to this region so rich in natural resources. In addition, there will be a social benefit to the local population, which can count on improvements in municipal roads androads', says the Director of Transmission of Neoenergia, Fabiano Uchoas.

The work will be carried out throughout the project, removing approximately 4,000 foundations from an uncompleted transmission line on site, spread over 418 kilometers, between the municipalities of Miracema do Tocantins and Gilbués (PI), and 312 kilometers, from Piauí to the city of Barreiras, Bahia.

Over the next three months, 1,200 cubic meters of concrete should be removed, which will be crushed into small pieces, enough to castifsize approximately 24,000 square meters of streets or roads. It is also estimated that 96,000 kilos of construction hardware are removed; 2,700 meters of piles; 200 pieces of towers that are set in the bases and 205,000 meters of cables. This material will be destined to the municipal prefectures of the region.

Generating more than 2,000 jobs

Neoenergia operates in the region with the implementation of the Jalapão transm​ission line, which aims to improve reliability and assist in the exchange of energy between the North and Northeast regions. The project will contribute to the flow of energy generated by the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant (PA), an asset with the company's participation. With an installed capacity of 11,233.1 MW, it is the largest all-Brazilian plant.

'Throughout the works of the Jalapão project, we promoted the generation of more than 2,000 direct jobs for the implementation of the transmission line and 250 more in substation works, stimulating the economic growth of the region. Contributing to the localities where we are installing the development and surrounding municipalities, we also implemented several environmental programs, aimed at awareness, flora conservation, fauna monitoring and pollution control',says the manager of implementation of the Jalapão project, Pedro Herrmann.

With about 730 kilometers, the project is the largest extension currently under construction by Neoenergia - except only for the last venture acquired by the company, in lot 2 of the auction 001/2020, which provides for the installation of 1,091 kilometers of lines and will be developed from this year. In Jalapão, two transmission lines with voltage in 500 kV are under construction, one between the Miracema and Gilbués II substations and the other between Gilbués II - Barreiras II.

The first towers were hoisted in July 2020 in both stretches, with an average of 40 meters high and nine tons, and the works continue to advance at an accelerated pace, following a strict health and safety protocol to prevent contamination by Covid-19. In the stretch between the states of Tocantins and Piauí, 80% of the interventions have already been completed and the level of completion reaches 85% from Piauí to Bahia.

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 21:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
