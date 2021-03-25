Neoenergia S A : The company has just started the assembly of the first wind turbines for the project. The plan...

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Neoenergia is advancing with the installation of the Chafariz Wind Complex, in Paraíba, which will have a capacity of 471.2 MW. The company has just started the assembly of the first wind turbines for the project. The plant will have a total of 136 turbines of the SG132 model, with a unit capacity of 3,465 MW, one of the most modern on the market. The forecast is that the 15 new parks will start operating in 2022, as part of the group's strategy to expand the generation of clean energy and, thus, contribute to the decarbonization of the economy and the fight against climate change.



'We have now started a new phase in the installation of the Chafariz Wind Complex, which is one of our main projects in the country. We chose these wind turbines because they are one of the most modern and efficient models on the market, in addition to the advantage of being produced in Bahia and Pernambuco, representing yet another way to stimulate the development of the economy and the generation of jobs in the Northeast region', states the Superintendent of Neoenergia Renewable Projects, Leandro Montanher.

The turbines used in the wind complex have blades produced in resin fiber, with 64.5 meters in length, the equivalent of the width of a football field. Added to the height of the tower, which is 84 meters, the equipment reaches about 150 meters, the equivalent of four times the height of Christ the Redeemer. The assembly time of the structure, considering the tower, nacelle (component that is at the top to house equipment such as the generator) and the set of three blades is approximately four days.

The construction of the new parks started in October 2019, three months ahead of the business plan. 'First, we built the 136 foundations and carried out other civil works, such as the three substations and the access roads to the parks. This stage lasted for about a year and, just in this phase, we created more than 1,400 jobs in Santa Luzia, with approximately 40% of local labor, many of these professionals trained in training courses that we offer. The first components of the wind turbines were delivered between February and March and we were able to proceed with the works ', explains Montanher.

In order to maintain the safety of its employees during this stage of the works, Neoenergia adopted a strict health and prevention protocol to Covid-19. The use of masks and the distance between the professionals working in the construction sites are mandatory. In addition, the company conducts tests and reinforced the hygiene of administrative environments.​

