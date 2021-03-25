Log in
NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
Neoenergia S A : The company has just started the assembly of the first wind turbines for the project. The plan...

03/25/2021
Neoenergia is advancing with the installation of the Chafariz Wind Complex, in Paraíba, which will have a capacity of 471.2 MW. The company has just started the assembly of the first wind turbines for the project. The plant will have a total of 136 turbines of the SG132 model, with a unit capacity of 3,465 MW, one of the most modern on the market. The forecast is that the 15 new parks will start operating in 2022, as part of the group's strategy to expand the generation of clean energy and, thus, contribute to the decarbonization of the economy and the fight against climate change.

'We have now started a new phase in the installation of the Chafariz Wind Complex, which is one of our main projects in the country. We chose these wind turbines because they are one of the most modern and efficient models on the market, in addition to the advantage of being produced in Bahia and Pernambuco, representing yet another way to stimulate the development of the economy and the generation of jobs in the Northeast region', states the Superintendent of Neoenergia Renewable Projects, Leandro Montanher.

The turbines used in the wind complex have blades produced in resin fiber, with 64.5 meters in length, the equivalent of the width of a football field. Added to the height of the tower, which is 84 meters, the equipment reaches about 150 meters, the equivalent of four times the height of Christ the Redeemer. The assembly time of the structure, considering the tower, nacelle (component that is at the top to house equipment such as the generator) and the set of three blades is approximately four days.

The construction of the new parks started in October 2019, three months ahead of the business plan. 'First, we built the 136 foundations and carried out other civil works, such as the three substations and the access roads to the parks. This stage lasted for about a year and, just in this phase, we created more than 1,400 jobs in Santa Luzia, with approximately 40% of local labor, many of these professionals trained in training courses that we offer. The first components of the wind turbines were delivered between February and March and we were able to proceed with the works ', explains Montanher.

In order to maintain the safety of its employees during this stage of the works, Neoenergia adopted a strict health and prevention protocol to Covid-19. The use of masks and the distance between the professionals working in the construction sites are mandatory. In addition, the company conducts tests and reinforced the hygiene of administrative environments.​

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 21:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 29 502 M 5 226 M 5 226 M
Net income 2021 1 994 M 353 M 353 M
Net Debt 2021 27 384 M 4 851 M 4 851 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,53x
Yield 2021 3,72%
Capitalization 19 785 M 3 510 M 3 505 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 11 746
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,47 BRL
Last Close Price 16,30 BRL
Spread / Highest target 74,2%
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Marcelo José Cavalcanti Lopes Head-Operation & Maintenance
Santiago Martínez Garrido Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.-7.49%3 572
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.60%148 010
ENEL S.P.A.1.81%99 221
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.62%81 305
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION3.09%71 022
ORSTED A/S-20.93%65 235
