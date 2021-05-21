Neoenergia S A : The investment includes the installation of a radar positioned in the spillway of the plant – ...

​​Equipment integrated with the Unified Safety Center contributes to the operation of the plant and avoids risks of accidents in the community

Itapebi Hydroelectric Power Plant

Neoenergia advances once again in the innovation and safety of the operation of its assets. This time, the novelty arrives at the Itapebi Hydroelectric Power Plant (UHE), located on the Jequitinhonha River, on the border of the states of Bahia and Minas Gerais, where equipment such as radars and intelligent analytical systems were installed. The main objective is to provide improvements in the corporate safety of the plant, reflecting in benefits in the operation of the hydroelectric plant and for the surrounding community.

The investment includes the installation of a radar positioned in the spillway of the plant - place where the flow of excess water is carried out. The equipment monitors everything within a radius of 1 km, which allows to detect situations that may compromise the safety of the operation and also the population. The equipment allows to observe, for example, the movement of vessels in relation to the plant and activities that are being carried out in the water. In this way, accidents can be avoided in the community living in the region and, at the same time, protect the operation of the enterprise.

'Mitigating the risks related to corporate safety in hydroelectric plants is a great challenge, especially when we consider its wide territorial extension, the difficult-to-access environments and the high complexity for the passage of infrastructure in certain areas of theplant', says the Supervisor of Corporate Security of Neoenergia, Jorge Machado Gouveia.

The radar is integrated with a camera, which allows continuous monitoring at the plant, in addition to integration with the Unified Corporate Security Center (NSC). The space, which is being implemented in Salvador (BA), already offers operational coverage for Itapebi and will be inaugurated in 2021. In the event of complications, the Central does all the monitoring and acts for appropriate interventions, when necessary.

'The technology has intelligent analytics that allow event capture, reporting, alarm configuration and image zoom. All integrated with the corporate security management platform, which centralizes access control with video monitoring and megaphony. In this case, when a person goes beyond the security area of the plant, it is possible to give a voice command remotely through the use of megaphones, which generates a prompt response and gain of action time',says the Director of Corporate Security of Neoenergia, Manuel Martinez Rodrigues.