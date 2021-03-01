Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Neoenergia S.A.    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neoenergia S A : The objective is to encourage the prominence of employees in their own career, for this, the c...

03/01/2021 | 01:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*Image captured before the Covid-19 pandemic

The world is becoming faster and faster as technology advances, and these changes lead to the need for professionals with high innovation capacity. Fostering the development of competencies for new realities, through learning experiences that respect and stimulate the experiences of each professional has been one of the premises of development by Neoenergia. The objective is to encourage the prominence of employees in their own career, for this, the company invests in diversified solutions for the formation of talents, such as webinars, online courses and use of gaming platforms. The digitization of these programs was accelerated in 2020, when about 90% of the 797,000 hours of training offered took place in virtual formats, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The perspective for the future is to stay focused on online journeys.

'One of the biggest lessons of 2020 is that we have no limits to learn and there is not a single delimited format. We see the learning journey as something constant and that goes far beyond a classroom. Personal and professional development is a reflection of how much we can retain and apply knowledge in our lives and within the organization. It is by strengthening and sustaining the concepts and methodologies of continuous learning and promoting experiences that stimulate the role of the employee himself that the company aims to grow more and more and always be prepared for the challenges of the future', says the Superintendent of Organizational Development and Culture of Neoenergia, Régia Barbosa.

Among the scanned trainings in recent years, the company offers online language courses for all its approximately 12,000 employees, with English, Spanish and French classes. In addition, it carries out training programs for specific areas of activity or development on general competencies. Creativity and mindfulness are some of the topics covered, dialoguing with trends outside the virtual world. This year, activities will be offered on subjects such as agile methodologies, diversity and unconscious biases, for example.

With the strategy of diversifying the forms of learning, the company uses other tools to disseminate information and stimulate the development of professionals. One example is the sending of knowledge pills by WhatsApp, through the WhatsNeo initiative. In other actions, gamification platforms have already been used, including quizzes and polls, such as cybersecurity week, held in September last year, which relied on a partnership with the Hackers Hangers platform to promote the culture of information security through games.

Exchanges of experiences and practice are also important ways of learning. In 2020, training activities were promoted for more than 100 employees of the company who already act as knowledge multipliers. Neoenergia also created last year the Desenvolts program, which had five webinars about the energy business in Brazil conducted by videoconference by the company's own leaders, as a way to show in practice how business works. All initiatives are scheduled to continue throughout 2021.

'We seek to think about the learning process as a whole, with more organic solutions and focus on practice. At a time when various professional activities gain more and more automatism, it is important to stimulate essentially human functions, such as creativity and critical thinking. This is an opportunity to work on behavioral activities and skills that marry digital evolution, which is a differential going forward and demonstrates that we are a connected company that anticipates market trends and demands',says The Training Manager at Neoenergia, Christiane Tavares.

Projects extend to the entire company

The culture of learning from the multiplication of knowledge is part of the company. An example was the holding of lectures and online webinars on content related to the theme of climate change for employees in 2020. The initiative began through a pioneering pilot projectin the Brazilian electricity sector: the elaboration and application of a climate risk assessment methodology at the Termopernambuco plant (Termope). In addition to having resulted in an orientation to adapt to climate risk for the company's business, the project also had in-company training events, taught by full professors from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and researchers from the Climate Center, linked to the university's Energy Research Program (PPE/COPPE/UFRJ).

Professor Emilio La Rovere, a global reference in climate change research, was at the forefront of three lectures on global climate change, risks and opportunities for the energy sector and carbon pricing for the electricity sector. Webinars were also promoted with other scientists on climate risk management, hydrodynamic analysis and climate sceneization.

'The training events aimed to promote the theme of climate resilience, which is very important for the energy market in the current scenario, and create critical mass for our business and corporate areas. After Termope, other businesses of the company in renewables, transmission and distribution will receive projects to adapt to climate risk, which demonstrates the importance of forming the entire companyon the subject', says Adriana Nascentes, specialist of the Superintendence of Innovation, Sustainability, Quality and Environment at Neoenergia.

After the events, his videos and presentations were published on the Global E-learning Platform (GEP), one of the tools used by the company, which provides classes and courses offered worldwide to all professionals of the Iberdrola group, neoenergia's controlling shareholder. The tool allows access by computer or mobile phone to content on several areas relevant to the career and the company, such as technology and sustainability. Thus, employees can follow the materials at the times and at the pace most appropriate for their reality, as a way to encourage them to be protagonists of their own career.

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 18:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEOENERGIA S.A.
01:16pNEOENERGIA S A  : The objective is to encourage the prominence of employees in t..
PU
02/25NEOENERGIA S A  : In a year of many challenges, innovation and new forms of work..
PU
02/25NEOENERGIA S A  : Contributing to the growth of the Brazilian market, Neoenergia..
PU
02/24NEOENERGIA S A  : The initiative stands out for integrating several technologies..
PU
02/23NEOENERGIA S A  : The initiative stands out for integrating several technologies..
PU
02/23NEOENERGIA S A  : hydro power generation has achieved some accomplishments at th..
PU
02/19NEOENERGIA S A  : Activity was carried out at Termopernambuco, with the objectiv..
PU
02/19NEOENERGIA S A  : In order to aid the population and the biodiversity preservati..
PU
02/12NEOENERGIA S A  : To assist residents and the preservation of biodiversity, the ..
PU
02/12NEOENERGIA S A  : The purpose of the initiative is to reduce to zero the collect..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29 502 M 5 296 M 5 296 M
Net income 2021 1 994 M 358 M 358 M
Net Debt 2021 27 384 M 4 916 M 4 916 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,67x
Yield 2021 3,38%
Capitalization 19 846 M 3 559 M 3 562 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 11 746
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,47 BRL
Last Close Price 16,35 BRL
Spread / Highest target 73,7%
Spread / Average Target 55,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Marcelo José Cavalcanti Lopes Head-Operation & Maintenance
Santiago Martínez Garrido Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.-7.21%3 559
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.76%144 012
ENEL S.P.A.-5.22%96 457
IBERDROLA, S.A.-10.90%78 140
ORSTED A/S-19.74%68 173
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.52%65 790
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ