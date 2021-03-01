Neoenergia S A : The objective is to encourage the prominence of employees in their own career, for this, the c...

​*Image captured before the Covid-19 pandemic

The world is becoming faster and faster as technology advances, and these changes lead to the need for professionals with high innovation capacity. Fostering the development of competencies for new realities, through learning experiences that respect and stimulate the experiences of each professional has been one of the premises of development by Neoenergia. The objective is to encourage the prominence of employees in their own career, for this, the company invests in diversified solutions for the formation of talents, such as webinars, online courses and use of gaming platforms. The digitization of these programs was accelerated in 2020, when about 90% of the 797,000 hours of training offered took place in virtual formats, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The perspective for the future is to stay focused on online journeys.

'One of the biggest lessons of 2020 is that we have no limits to learn and there is not a single delimited format. We see the learning journey as something constant and that goes far beyond a classroom. Personal and professional development is a reflection of how much we can retain and apply knowledge in our lives and within the organization. It is by strengthening and sustaining the concepts and methodologies of continuous learning and promoting experiences that stimulate the role of the employee himself that the company aims to grow more and more and always be prepared for the challenges of the future', says the Superintendent of Organizational Development and Culture of Neoenergia, Régia Barbosa.

Among the scanned trainings in recent years, the company offers online language courses for all its approximately 12,000 employees, with English, Spanish and French classes. In addition, it carries out training programs for specific areas of activity or development on general competencies. Creativity and mindfulness are some of the topics covered, dialoguing with trends outside the virtual world. This year, activities will be offered on subjects such as agile methodologies, diversity and unconscious biases, for example.

With the strategy of diversifying the forms of learning, the company uses other tools to disseminate information and stimulate the development of professionals. One example is the sending of knowledge pills by WhatsApp, through the WhatsNeo initiative. In other actions, gamification platforms have already been used, including quizzes and polls, such as cybersecurity week, held in September last year, which relied on a partnership with the Hackers Hangers platform to promote the culture of information security through games.

Exchanges of experiences and practice are also important ways of learning. In 2020, training activities were promoted for more than 100 employees of the company who already act as knowledge multipliers. Neoenergia also created last year the Desenvolts program, which had five webinars about the energy business in Brazil conducted by videoconference by the company's own leaders, as a way to show in practice how business works. All initiatives are scheduled to continue throughout 2021.

'We seek to think about the learning process as a whole, with more organic solutions and focus on practice. At a time when various professional activities gain more and more automatism, it is important to stimulate essentially human functions, such as creativity and critical thinking. This is an opportunity to work on behavioral activities and skills that marry digital evolution, which is a differential going forward and demonstrates that we are a connected company that anticipates market trends and demands',says The Training Manager at Neoenergia, Christiane Tavares.

Projects extend to the entire company

The culture of learning from the multiplication of knowledge is part of the company. An example was the holding of lectures and online webinars on content related to the theme of climate change for employees in 2020. The initiative began through a pioneering pilot projectin the Brazilian electricity sector: the elaboration and application of a climate risk assessment methodology at the Termopernambuco plant (Termope). In addition to having resulted in an orientation to adapt to climate risk for the company's business, the project also had in-company training events, taught by full professors from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and researchers from the Climate Center, linked to the university's Energy Research Program (PPE/COPPE/UFRJ).

Professor Emilio La Rovere, a global reference in climate change research, was at the forefront of three lectures on global climate change, risks and opportunities for the energy sector and carbon pricing for the electricity sector. Webinars were also promoted with other scientists on climate risk management, hydrodynamic analysis and climate sceneization.

'The training events aimed to promote the theme of climate resilience, which is very important for the energy market in the current scenario, and create critical mass for our business and corporate areas. After Termope, other businesses of the company in renewables, transmission and distribution will receive projects to adapt to climate risk, which demonstrates the importance of forming the entire companyon the subject', says Adriana Nascentes, specialist of the Superintendence of Innovation, Sustainability, Quality and Environment at Neoenergia.

After the events, his videos and presentations were published on the Global E-learning Platform (GEP), one of the tools used by the company, which provides classes and courses offered worldwide to all professionals of the Iberdrola group, neoenergia's controlling shareholder. The tool allows access by computer or mobile phone to content on several areas relevant to the career and the company, such as technology and sustainability. Thus, employees can follow the materials at the times and at the pace most appropriate for their reality, as a way to encourage them to be protagonists of their own career.