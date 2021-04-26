Log in
    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
Neoenergia S A : This year's campaign has more than 60 partners in 12 countries, including the business sector,...

04/26/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
The commitment to ethics and integrity are among the pillars that guide Neoenergia's actions. To reinforce this attitude, the company supports the 4th Global Conference of the Alliance for Integrity,an entity created to promote and strengthen ethical behavior and integrated compliance in the private sector. This year's campaign has more than 60 partners in 12 countries, including the business sector, civil society, political organizations and international institutions, aimed at highlighting the negative effects of corruption, emphasizing the benefits of acting with integrity and calling on everyone to assume their responsibility. The initiative culminates with the holding of the free online conference between April 27 and 29, with the realization of panels and sharing of cases.

'Neoenergia disseminates ethical conduct among all its employees, because it knows the importance of this value for the construction of a healthy and transparent environment. We promote constant training on the subject and have a channel for investigating complaints and information related to integrity',says The Compliance Manager of Neoenergia, André Lucena.

The company also stands out for having the Pro-Ethics label. Granted by the Comptto-General of the Federal Government (CGU), the initiative seeks to promote the voluntary adoption of integrity measures by companies. In addition, Neoenergia has ISO 37001, which attests to good practices of the anti-bribery management system.

For the 4th Global Conference, Neoenergia will participate with an article on the importance of the anti-corruption law (12.846/2013) and a video about the relevance of integrity in companies at the time of the pandemic. Both materials will be available on the initiative's website what-would-you-do.org/pt/inicio-2. The Alliance for Integrity campaign also brings the theme of the pandemic, as it is known that global crises can contribute to the rise of corruption, which leads to the growth of inequalities and other impacts on society. Therefore, identifying the tools to face corruption is essential to overcome the crisis and its social and economic impact.

The 4th Alliance for Integrity Global Conference takes place april 27-29 and the event is free. To participate, simply access the www.allianceforintegrity.org.

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 17:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 30 470 M 5 588 M 5 588 M
Net income 2021 2 485 M 456 M 456 M
Net Debt 2021 27 899 M 5 117 M 5 117 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,98x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 20 210 M 3 672 M 3 707 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 11 746
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,47 BRL
Last Close Price 16,65 BRL
Spread / Highest target 70,6%
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Marcelo José Cavalcanti Lopes Head-Operation & Maintenance
Santiago Martínez Garrido Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.-5.51%3 672
NEXTERA ENERGY1.41%153 463
ENEL S.P.A.5.55%107 077
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.04%89 319
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.05%76 806
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.35%69 162
