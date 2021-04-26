Neoenergia S A : This year's campaign has more than 60 partners in 12 countries, including the business sector,...

The commitment to ethics and integrity are among the pillars that guide Neoenergia's actions. To reinforce this attitude, the company supports the 4th Global Conference of the Alliance for Integrity,an entity created to promote and strengthen ethical behavior and integrated compliance in the private sector. This year's campaign has more than 60 partners in 12 countries, including the business sector, civil society, political organizations and international institutions, aimed at highlighting the negative effects of corruption, emphasizing the benefits of acting with integrity and calling on everyone to assume their responsibility. The initiative culminates with the holding of the free online conference between April 27 and 29, with the realization of panels and sharing of cases.

'Neoenergia disseminates ethical conduct among all its employees, because it knows the importance of this value for the construction of a healthy and transparent environment. We promote constant training on the subject and have a channel for investigating complaints and information related to integrity',says The Compliance Manager of Neoenergia, André Lucena.

The company also stands out for having the Pro-Ethics label. Granted by the Comptto-General of the Federal Government (CGU), the initiative seeks to promote the voluntary adoption of integrity measures by companies. In addition, Neoenergia has ISO 37001, which attests to good practices of the anti-bribery management system.

For the 4th Global Conference, Neoenergia will participate with an article on the importance of the anti-corruption law (12.846/2013) and a video about the relevance of integrity in companies at the time of the pandemic. Both materials will be available on the initiative's website what-would-you-do.org/pt/inicio-2. The Alliance for Integrity campaign also brings the theme of the pandemic, as it is known that global crises can contribute to the rise of corruption, which leads to the growth of inequalities and other impacts on society. Therefore, identifying the tools to face corruption is essential to overcome the crisis and its social and economic impact.

The 4th Alliance for Integrity Global Conference takes place april 27-29 and the event is free. To participate, simply access the www.allianceforintegrity.org. ​