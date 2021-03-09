Log in
Neoenergia S.A.

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
Neoenergia S A : With the authorization, mobilization was initiated for the works of the project, which will im...

03/09/2021 | 03:49pm EST
Neoenergia continues to advance with the construction of the Vale do Itajaí transmission projectin Santa Catarina. The company obtained the installation license of the new Indaial substation, in addition to the expansion of SE Gaspar 2 and SE Rio do Sul, issued by the Institute of the Environment of Santa Catarina (IMA). With the authorization, mobilization was initiated for the works of the project, which will improve the availability of energy and reliability in the region's electrical system. These works are part of Lot 1 of the auction held by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) in December 2018.

'We have kept our focus on accelerating projects, overcoming the challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic with innovation. During this period, we used technology to our advantage, such as in holding virtual public hearings to ensure the participation of the population in environmental licensing processes safely. We know the importance of the growth of the transmission segment for the development of the electricity sector and we will maintain our investments, benefiting customers andshareholders', says José Anchieta, Superintendent of Environment and Landof the Transmission Board of Neoenergia.

The Gaspar 2 substation will have a new patio with voltage at 525 kV and transformation 525/230 kV with (6+1 Res.) x 224 MVA. The Indaial project will have transformation 230/138 kV with power 2 x 225 MVA. The project also foresees the implementation of 673 kilometers of transmission lines, in addition to three new power substations (Joinville Sul, Jaraguá do Sul and Itajaí 2) and expansion of three more substations (Areia, Itajaí and Biguaçu).

Project advancement

In the same auction, three more projects were acquired by the company. In lot 14 (Lagoa dos Patos), 770 kilometers of transmission lines are planned between the states of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina. The Marmeleiros and Livramento substations are already under construction, in addition to the Santa Maria-Livramento line section. Lots 2 (Guanabara, 328 kilometers long in a double circuit in Rio de Janeiro) and 3 (Itabapoana, with 239 kilometers, also in double circuit, passing through Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais) are in the process of environmental licensing.

Neoenergia has, in all, more than 6,000 kilometers of lines in operation and construction, contributing to the development of the electricity sector in 13 states. In 2020, demonstrating the priority in the transmission segment, the company increased investments by 235% and accelerated the delivery of works, with emphasis on the start of the operation of two substations, one in Santa Catarina and one in Ceará, and three sections of the Dourados project, in Mato Grosso do Sul, which total 359 kilometers and were anticipated in up to 25 months in relation to the contractual term of ANEEL.​​

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 29 502 M 5 097 M 5 097 M
Net income 2021 1 994 M 344 M 344 M
Net Debt 2021 27 384 M 4 731 M 4 731 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,53x
Yield 2021 3,44%
Capitalization 19 506 M 3 357 M 3 370 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 11 746
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,47 BRL
Last Close Price 16,07 BRL
Spread / Highest target 76,7%
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Marcelo José Cavalcanti Lopes Head-Operation & Maintenance
Santiago Martínez Garrido Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.-8.80%3 413
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.-8.15%138 877
ENEL SPA-2.32%97 451
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.11%78 109
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.46%69 349
THE SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.01%62 985
