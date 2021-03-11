Log in
Neoenergia S.A.

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
Neoenergia S A : is expanding its technologies by developing a system for measuring groundresistance...

03/11/2021
Substations are essential in the electricity supply system because they function as 'links', allowing the connection of power generating plants with transmission lines, which in turn will connect, also through a substation, with distribution networks. In this way, energy reaches all consumers.

The construction and operation of the substations requires specialized knowledge and, therefore, Neoenergia is expanding its technologies by developing a system for measuring groundresistance in substations, which reinforces the safety of operations by enabling a more accurate and safe diagnosis of the conditions of interconnection of equipment to the grounding mesh of the substation and, thus, generate more efficient maintenance.

In addition, the project invests in a pioneering way in the development of a national technology that allows specific measurement even with the substation connected, something that is not possible with the existing systems in Brazil today. The initiative is an achievement of neonergia's R&D program, regulated by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), and is in the phase of applying improvements to the product.

To better understand how the instrument that Neoenergia is developing works, it is necessary to understand the function of grounding in substations. In the same way that the sockets in the residences have a third pin, which fulfills the function of ground wire for greater safety in the use of electronics and appliances, the substations also have a grounding mesh composed of rods and cables. This mesh receives the electric power current of the substation in case of any occurrence, such as short circuit in the equipment, avoiding accidents and interruptions in the power supply. All the equipment of the substation is interconnected to this grounding network, and, due to the amount of energy that passes through them, it is essential that the mesh is in good condition so as not to affect the operation of the substation.

What the Neoenergy system does is measure ground resistance. If the resistance is low, the mesh is in good condition to absorb the electric current, as it has a clear path to be received. In the case of high resistance, the maintenance team needs to interfere and identify the reason for the mesh not acting as it should. This is usually done with the substation on, which interferes with the measuring equipment and gives an inaccurate diagnosis about the state of the mesh, or is done with imported products, which are expensive and not always accessible. 'Neoenergia's innovation is suitable for use in energized substations, since it was designed for this, offering an accurate measurement, besides having the advantage of being financially viable,as it will be of national manufacturing', says the project manager of Neoenergia, Rogério Sá.

In so that the Neoenergy system can act, the measuring instrument is isolated and operates at a frequency different from that existing in the substation, so as not to suffer electromagnetic interference from the network. Combined with this, the instrument is operated remotely - either through a tablet or mobile phone. To make the measurement, current injection is used, that is, the electric power current is sent to the grid, where there are some sensors that measure the electrical voltage. From the data sent by the sensors, it is possible to make an accurate calculation of the strength of the mesh.

Safety and maintenance

After a period, the grounding suffers from the influence of the soil and the wear of time, which can compromise the quality of the mesh. Therefore, it is important to measure the resistance periodically to verify that it is in good condition, to ensure the balance of all equipment connected to it. It is at this moment that the role of preventive maintenance comes into play, by making diagnoses that allow identifying the state of the mesh and directing efforts to perform repair actions, such as replacement of connectors and cables. 'At this point, a specific measurement is very important, as this represents more assertive investments and reduces the costs of exchanging damaged equipment, improving the company's indicators and adding it safely,'says Rogério.

Neoenergia's project will be incorporated into the more than 900 substations that the company operates throughout Brazil. The initiative has already gone through the prototype stage, when the instrument was tested in several substations, and is now in the improvement phase, implemented from what was observed during the tests. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, when the product may be made available to the market. 'We are developing something nationally that meets the needs of the electricity sector at an affordable cost, in addition to adding more functionalities and technologies in a pioneering movement', concludesthe corporate manager of Research and Development of Neoenergia, José Antônio Brito. ​​

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 18:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
