    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:28:27 2023-05-31 am EDT
16.25 BRL   +3.11%
10:16aNeoenergia S A : reinforces the importance of the role of the internal auditor in business
PU
05/24Neoenergia S A : presents new brand maintaining values of sustainability and innovation
PU
05/23Brazil's Neoenergia lands $160 mln green financing from World Bank's IFC
RE
Neoenergia S A : reinforces the importance of the role of the internal auditor in business

05/31/2023 | 10:16am EDT
29/05/2023

Neoenergia reinforces the importance of the role of the internal auditor in business


In the international month of awareness about the importance of internal auditing, Neoenergia intensified acculturation actions on the profession. Several initiatives were carried out such as lectures, workshops, institutional videos, and campaigns in the main internal and external media of the company.

As an integral part of Neoenergia's governance structure, internal audit is linked to the Board of Directors, acting in a corporate manner in all the company's businesses. Neoenergia has an audit formed by a multidisciplinary team that acts mainly on two fronts: ensuring policies, regulations and controls; and search for the improvement of the processes of the areas, always aiming at the guarantee, efficiency and simplification.

" We act in an integrated manner with other governance bodies to ensure the existence and compliance with internal controls, regulations and legislation. In addition, our goal is to add value to the business and contribute effectively to the achievement of results," says Sávio Jannuzzi, Superintendent of Internal Audit at Neoenergia.

Neoenergia SA published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 14:15:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 41 413 M 8 193 M 8 193 M
Net income 2023 2 818 M 558 M 558 M
Net Debt 2023 40 355 M 7 984 M 7 984 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,54x
Yield 2023 3,81%
Capitalization 19 129 M 3 785 M 3 785 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
EV / Sales 2024 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 15 058
Free-Float 46,5%
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 15,76 BRL
Average target price 23,89 BRL
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Capelastegui Saiz Chief Executive Officer
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Juan Manuel Eguiagaray Ucelay Independent Director
Cristiano Frederico Ruschmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.2.01%3 785
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.05%147 083
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.17%77 599
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.72%76 143
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-13.88%67 825
ENEL S.P.A.19.52%65 479
