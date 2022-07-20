Neoenergia S A : sets ESG targets by 2030

18/07/2022

Neoenergia announced on Tuesday, 19/7, the goals in the ESG (environmental, social and governance) dimensions approved by the company's Board of Directors until 2025 and 2030. The objectives reinforce the commitment and promotion of sustainable value creation for all stakeholders. The initiative also strengthens the communication and clarity of integrated practices in the day-to-day operations of the company.

" Transparency demonstrates Neoenergia's commitment to meeting its goals, which are ambitious, relevant and measurable. ESG indicators represent the priority aspects in our contribution to sustainable development," says Eduardo Capelastegui, CEO of Neoenergia.

Among the commitments made by Neoenergia are: reducing the intensity of carbon emissions in its generation; increase diversity in the company in gender and race in leadership positions; increase the number of women in electricians' posts; and have large suppliers classified as sustainable. Meeting the goals will be monitored, measured and communicated to the market in general.

In addition to the indicators, the company's results in the ESG aspects are consolidated in annual publications, such as the Annual Report - ESG+F Statement, the Integrated Reportand the Fiscal Transparency Report. The ESG goals have been part of Neoenergia's business strategy since Neoenergia's inception 25 years ago and are aligned with its commitments to the Principles of the Global Compact and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), initiatives of the United Nations (UN).