Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Neoenergia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEOE3   BRNEOEACNOR3

NEOENERGIA S.A.

(NEOE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  01:59 2022-07-20 pm EDT
14.62 BRL   +3.25%
01:14pNEOENERGIA S A : sets ESG targets by 2030
PU
07/14NEOENERGIA S A : invests in technologies to modernize and improve electricity grid
PU
07/12Largest players drop out of Enel's Brazilian power distributor sale process- sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neoenergia S A : sets ESG targets by 2030

07/20/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

18/07/2022

Neoenergia sets ESG targets by 2030
sustainability


  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Page Content

Neoenergia announced on Tuesday, 19/7, the goals in the ESG (environmental, social and governance) dimensions approved by the company's Board of Directors until 2025 and 2030. The objectives reinforce the commitment and promotion of sustainable value creation for all stakeholders. The initiative also strengthens the communication and clarity of integrated practices in the day-to-day operations of the company.

" Transparency demonstrates Neoenergia's commitment to meeting its goals, which are ambitious, relevant and measurable. ESG indicators represent the priority aspects in our contribution to sustainable development," says Eduardo Capelastegui, CEO of Neoenergia.

Among the commitments made by Neoenergia are: reducing the intensity of carbon emissions in its generation; increase diversity in the company in gender and race in leadership positions; increase the number of women in electricians' posts; and have large suppliers classified as sustainable. Meeting the goals will be monitored, measured and communicated to the market in general.

In addition to the indicators, the company's results in the ESG aspects are consolidated in annual publications, such as the Annual Report - ESG+F Statement, the Integrated Reportand the Fiscal Transparency Report. The ESG goals have been part of Neoenergia's business strategy since Neoenergia's inception 25 years ago and are aligned with its commitments to the Principles of the Global Compact and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), initiatives of the United Nations (UN).

<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpLink'), MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpMode'))" text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">
Achou interessante? Inscreva-se na nossa Newsletter!
Nome*:
E-mail*:
Data de Nascimento*:
Localidade*: Selecione a UF Acre Alagoas Amapá Amazonas Bahia Ceará Distrito Federal Espírito Santo Goiás Maranhão Mato Grosso Mato Grosso do Sul Minas Gerais Pará Paraíba Paraná Pernambuco Piauí Rio de Janeiro Rio Grande do Norte Rio Grande do Sul Rondônia Roraima Santa Catarina São Paulo Sergipe Tocantins
Inscreva-se
Related information

Disclaimer

Neoenergia SA published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 17:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEOENERGIA S.A.
01:14pNEOENERGIA S A : sets ESG targets by 2030
PU
07/14NEOENERGIA S A : invests in technologies to modernize and improve electricity grid
PU
07/12Largest players drop out of Enel's Brazilian power distributor sale process- sources
RE
07/12Neoenergia S.A. announced that it expects to receive BRL 550 million in funding
CI
07/08NEOENERGIA S A : closes contract with Ambev to provide long-term renewable energy
PU
07/05NEOENERGIA S A : Sustainability Executive emphasizes role of private companies in energy t..
PU
07/04NEOENERGIA S A : invests in sustainability actions related to the electricity grid
PU
07/01NEOENERGIA S A : BNDES financing to Neoenergia is the first in the country with green loan..
PU
06/30Iberdrola's Neoenergia wins big in Brazil's power transmission auction
RE
06/29NEOENERGIA S A : announces Integrated Report 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 40 992 M 7 580 M 7 580 M
Net income 2022 2 769 M 512 M 512 M
Net Debt 2022 35 514 M 6 567 M 6 567 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,91x
Yield 2022 4,30%
Capitalization 17 187 M 3 160 M 3 178 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 15 058
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart NEOENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Neoenergia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 14,16 BRL
Average target price 25,74 BRL
Spread / Average Target 81,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario José Ruiz-Tagle Larrain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo Pimenta Gadelha Executive Director-Finance & Investor Relations
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman
Juan Manuel Eguiagaray Ucelay Independent Director
Cristiano Frederico Ruschmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOENERGIA S.A.-12.59%3 178
NEXTERA ENERGY-15.46%155 058
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.61%81 255
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.53%76 236
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.48%64 021
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.99%63 171