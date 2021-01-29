Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE (KOSDAQ)  >  Neofidelity Incorporated    A101400   KR7101400000

NEOFIDELITY INCORPORATED

(A101400)
  Report
SummaryNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Citron to stop publishing short-selling research, says Left

01/29/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Andrew Left, the founder of Citron Research, speaks during the Reuters Global Investment 2019 Outlook Summit, in New York

(Reuters) - Short-seller Andrew Left, whose company Citron was one of the hedge funds to spark this week's battle with small-time traders over GameStop Corp, said in a YouTube video on Friday that his company would no longer publish short-selling research.

The development marks the latest twist in the GameStop saga that has sent ripples across Wall Street as amateur investors have piled onto heavily-shorted stocks like GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and BlackBerry Ltd, sending professional short sellers and hedge funds scrambling to cover losing bets.

Short sellers typically bet against companies that they believe have outdated business models or are overvalued.

The war began when Left started short selling GameStop shares and was met with a barrage of retail traders betting the other way. Citron has been a target on Wallstreetbets.

"As of today, Citron Research will no longer be publishing what can be considered as short-selling reports. The Citron narrative is going to change and have a pivot," Left said in the video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPoVv7oX3mw

The decision to stop publishing short-selling research comes just days after Citron abandoned its bet against GameStop after the video game retailer's value soared almost tenfold in a fortnight.

Left had said earlier this month that he had shorted GameStop with its share price at around $40, expecting it to halve in value, but was later forced to cover Citron's position.

On Friday, Left reiterated his conviction that GameStop was a dying business and its stock price would fall sharply in the future.

"If you choose to buy GameStop here, it's caveat emptor. You know what we think about their business model. It's on you," Left said.

Over the years, Left has targeted companies he thinks are over-valued through his work at Citron Research and published short-selling reports that have set the agenda for institutional investors.

Citron, which is widely credited with inventing the practice of publicly posting research that supports short bets, has in the past taken famous short positions against companies including Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and electric vehicle maker Nio Inc.

"When we started Citron, it was to be against the establishment, but now we've actually become the establishment," Left said on Friday.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen, Niket Nishant, Shariq Khan and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)

By Anirban Sen and Niket Nishant


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 55.85% 13.5313 Delayed Quote.307.08%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 8.67% 20.55 Delayed Quote.273.10%
GAMESTOP CORP. 66.16% 327.56 Delayed Quote.927.60%
NEOFIDELITY INCORPORATED End-of-day quote.
NIO LIMITED 3.00% 60.025 Delayed Quote.19.76%
All news about NEOFIDELITY INCORPORATED
11:07aSEC issues warning as GameStop short-selling war resumes
RE
11:01aCitron to stop publishing short-selling research, says Left
RE
09:25aCitron to stop publishing short-selling research, says Left
RE
01/27GameStop rally quashes hedge funds, brings calls for scrutiny
RE
01/26Retail trading frenzy sparks jitters for noted GameStop short-seller
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 10 937 M 9,80 M 9,80 M
Net income 2019 -9 707 M -8,70 M -8,70 M
Net Debt 2019 13 395 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 -4,67x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 28 355 M 25,5 M 25,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 5,35x
EV / Sales 2019 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 82,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Seong-Woo Kim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jong-Min Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Research
Chang-Soo Choi Director
Byung-Wook Hwang Independent Director
Jae-Hoon Lee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOFIDELITY INCORPORATED24
MEDIATEK INC.16.33%49 035
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.4.52%26 538
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.10.96%20 701
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED-17.01%14 773
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.74%11 489
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ