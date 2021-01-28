Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE (KOSDAQ)  >  Neofidelity Incorporated    A101400   KR7101400000

NEOFIDELITY INCORPORATED

(A101400)
  Report
SummaryNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

"GameStop effect" could ripple further as Wall Street eyes short squeeze candidates

01/28/2021 | 01:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A GameStop sign is pictured in Pasadena, California

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The clash between retail traders and Wall Street professionals that sparked roller coaster rides in the shares of GameStop Corp may pose a risk to dozens of other stocks and potentially create a headache for the broader market, analysts said.

Market watchers identified dozens of stocks potentially vulnerable to extreme volatility after a buying spree from an army of retail traders in recent days prompted hedge funds to unwind their bets against GameStop and other companies, fueling surges in their share prices in a phenomenon known as a "short squeeze."

"Unfortunately, it's definitely not a one-off thing," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. "The type of activity that drove that higher, I believe, has caused people to try to duplicate that in other names."

J.P. Morgan earlier this week named 45 stocks that may be susceptible to short squeezes and similar "fragility events," including real estate company Macerich Co, restaurant chain Cheesecake Factory Inc and clothing subscription service Stitch Fix Inc.

Like GameStop, American Airlines Group Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and others that have recently become targets of retail traders in recent days, all the stocks have high short interest ratios.

That means a large percentage of investors have borrowed the stock to sell it in anticipation that they will be able to buy it back at a lower price and profit on the trade. But if the stock rises sharply, those investors may be forced to buy back the stock at a loss.

"The unfortunate events in GameStop this week may be building a dangerous precedent for markets whereby retail investors act en masse to leverage their buying powers to spark fragility events," analysts at J.P. Morgan said in a note.

Using derivatives and coordinating buying on websites such as the Reddit forum wallstreetbets, retail investors have had an outsize impact on markets in recent months. Hedge funds Melvin Capital Management and Citron Capital closed out short positions in GameStop earlier this week after buying pressure pushed up the company's shares.

GameStop shares were recently down 25% on Thursday as retail brokerages Robinhood Markets Inc and Interactive Brokers Inc, restricted purchases of the stock, along with several others that have catapulted in recent days, including AMC Entertainment Group Inc and BlackBerry Ltd.. Even so, the video game retailer's shares have gained more than 500% since last Thursday.

Barring wider trading restrictions, similar patterns could play out over several weeks as short sellers unwind their bets, said Michael Purves, chief executive of Tallbacken Capital Advisors.

Some firms run strategies that involve holding both long and short positions on a stock, he said, and as a result, certain stocks could see a surge and then a sharp drop as those firms adjust their positions. That process could put pressure on stocks more broadly and contribute to market volatility.

"I do think the contagion risk is real," Purves said. "Any stock that is heavily shorted is exposed to getting GameStopped."

(Reporting by April Joyner and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Edward Tobin)

By April Joyner and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. -51.01% 9.69 Delayed Quote.838.68%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 9.00% 18.15 Delayed Quote.5.01%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED -36.17% 20.13 Delayed Quote.181.75%
GAMESTOP CORP. -32.50% 234.9999 Delayed Quote.1,744.53%
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. -4.23% 63.13 End-of-day quote.3.63%
MACERICH COMPANY -16.85% 18.6701 Delayed Quote.109.75%
NEOFIDELITY INCORPORATED End-of-day quote.
RIPPLE (XRP/BTC) 0.00% 8.0E-6 Real-time Quote.0.00%
RIPPLE (XRP/EUR) 3.77% 0.21463 Real-time Quote.15.57%
RIPPLE - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 4.10% 0.26063 Real-time Quote.14.41%
STITCH FIX, INC. -6.47% 99.865 Delayed Quote.81.22%
THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED -8.36% 45.78 Delayed Quote.34.67%
All news about NEOFIDELITY INCORPORATED
01:25pGameStop, AMC stocks drop as Reddit trade runs into restrictions
RE
01/27GameStop rally quashes hedge funds, brings calls for scrutiny
RE
01/26Retail trading frenzy sparks jitters for noted GameStop short-seller
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 10 937 M 9,81 M 9,81 M
Net income 2019 -9 707 M -8,71 M -8,71 M
Net Debt 2019 13 395 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 -4,67x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 26 805 M 24,2 M 24,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 5,35x
EV / Sales 2019 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 82,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Seong-Woo Kim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jong-Min Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Research
Chang-Soo Choi Director
Byung-Wook Hwang Independent Director
Jae-Hoon Lee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOFIDELITY INCORPORATED24
MEDIATEK INC.21.82%50 645
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.1.94%25 884
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.21.81%21 358
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED-13.25%15 203
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.79%11 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ