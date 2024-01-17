Official NEOGAMES S.A. press release

Federman & Sherwood, a boutique class action law firm with offices in Oklahoma City, OK and Richardson/Dallas, Texas which has extensive experience in securities, derivative (shareholder), consumer class action and data breach litigation, and has recovered significant amounts in awards for investors over the years continues its investigation of claims on behalf of investors in NeoGames, SA (“NeoGames” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NGMS). The investigation concerns whether NeoGames and certain officers and/or directors violated securities laws between January 2022 and May 2023. Such investors can obtain additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options, at no cost or obligation, by contacting Tiffany Peintner at Federman & Sherwood at trp@federmanlaw.com or (405) 235-1560.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

