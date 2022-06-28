NeoGames Announces Landmark Agreement with Intralot do Brasil to Launch iLottery and Online Sports Betting

LUXEMBOURG, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A., (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, today announced a multi-year turnkey project with Intralot do Brasil, the lottery operator for over a decade for Loteria Mineira, the official lottery in Brasil's second largest state, Minas Gerais. The agreement with Intralot do Brasil, owned by SAGA Business Intelligence, after acquiring the local company and operations in 2021 from Intralot S.A, marks NeoGames' entry into the Brazilian market with an end-to-end solution of iLottery and online Sports Betting. The agreement is the Company’s first cooperation with BtoBet, its recently acquired Sports Betting solution as part of Aspire Global.



The comprehensive digital solution is expected to build on the existing, successful retail lottery and digital keno program in the state. NeoGames will provide Intralot do Brasil with its industry leading NeoSphere platform, a variety of powerful eInstant games from the NeoGames Studio tailored to the local market, and a wide range of services. The solution will also include a complete online Sports Betting solution and services from Aspire Global’s BtoBet, customized for the Brazilian market.

“Working with the professional team at Intralot do Brasil, we are truly excited to support the goals of Loteria Mineira. By delivering our industry leading platform, comprehensive player-focused services, and market-proven games, as well as leveraging our advanced online sports betting solutions BtoBet, we are beginning to demonstrate one of the key strategic benefits for our recent acquisition of Aspire Global. By early next year, we will provide online lottery and sports betting players in Minas Gerais with an exceptional online gaming experience. We hope to serve as a strong partner to Intralot do Brasil in helping them achieve continued success in Minas Gerais, while simultaneously supporting our near and long-term objectives in Brazil and throughout Latin America.” - NeoGames CEO, Moti Malul

“As a leader in the Brazilian Lottery market, we are delighted to join forces with NeoGames in a partnership that is intended to provide our players with a comprehensive digital program that will expand and enhance our content and services offerings in Minas Gerais to new and exciting areas, such as online instant games and online sports betting. The new modalities and investments in technology are also part of the expansion plan for new states and federal licenses. NeoGames is one of the most experienced and innovative iLottery providers in the market and we are confident that this partnership will drive our lottery forward.” - Saga Consultoria and Intralot do Brasil CEO & Owner, Sérgio Alvarenga

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from PariPlay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remain an instrumental partner to our customers worldwide, as we work to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

About SAGA Business Intelligence

SAGA was founded in 2007 with a focus on the traffic technology, transportation and lottery business in Brazil. In 2010, it developed its first official lottery operation in partnership with Intralot S.A., winning the concession in the State of Minas Gerais to operate online/real-time games. Thus, for more than 12 years, operating a network of approximately 3,000 terminals and thousands of customers in physical and online channels, the company has developed logistical, financial, commercial and operational know-how in the market, positioning itself as the most successful operation in the country. It also stands out for its performance, with revenues exceeding BRL 1.2 billion. In 2020, it acquired the shares of Intralot S.A. in the company and became the owner of Intralot do Brasil. In the same year, it launched its flagship game, Keno Minas, on the web channel with its own game and payment system.

