    NGMS   LU2263803020

NEOGAMES S.A.

(NGMS)
  Report
NeoGames Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

04/20/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
LUXEMBOURG, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains NeoGames’ audited financial statements, can be accessed at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as via the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.neogames.com/financials/sec-filings.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to ir@neogames.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames’ full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames’ pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the Company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
ir@neogames.com

Media Relations:
pr@neogames.com


All news about NEOGAMES S.A.
04:16pNeoGames Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 202..
GL
03/10NEOGAMES S A  : Swings to Q4 Earnings as Revenue Rises
MT
03/10NeoGames Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
GL
03/01NeoGames Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Release Date
GL
02/22NEOGAMES S A  : Strikes Deal with Austrian Lotteries to Access Games Portfolio
MT
02/22NeoGames Signs Agreement to Launch Its Suite of Games with the Austrian Lotte..
GL
02/17POLLARD BANKNOTE  : NeoPollard Interactive iLottery Network Scales to $2 Billion..
AQ
01/22POLLARD BANKNOTE  : NeoPollard Interactive and New Hampshire Lottery Prevail Aga..
AQ
01/20NeoGames Expands Board with the Appointment of Lisbeth McNabb
GL
2020NEOGAMES S A  : Macquarie Starts NeoGames at Outperform With $28 Price Target
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 67,9 M - -
Net income 2021 12,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 29,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 79,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 936 M 936 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,89x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 2,66%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Moti Malul Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Raviv Adler Chief Financial Officer
John E. Taylor Non-Executive Chairman
Oded Gottfried Chief Technology Officer
Rinat Belfer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOGAMES S.A.-1.34%936
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.23%1 951 473
SEA LIMITED25.60%127 983
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.85%95 260
DASSAULT SYSTèMES SE15.56%60 373
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-2.42%57 067
