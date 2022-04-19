Log in
NeoGames Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

04/19/2022
LUXEMBOURG, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains NeoGames’ audited financial statements, can be accessed at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as via the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.neogames.com/financials/sec-filings.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to ir@neogames.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames’ full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames’ pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the Company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
ir@neogames.com

Media Relations:
pr@neogames.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 92,9 M - -
Net income 2022 10,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 47,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 363 M 363 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 154
Free-Float 48,6%
