Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NeoGames S.A.    NGMS   LU2263803020

NEOGAMES S.A.

(NGMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NeoGames Signs Agreement to Launch Its Suite of Games with the Austrian Lotteries (Österreichische Lotterien)

02/22/2021 | 12:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The successful launch of premium eInstant games on the win2day gaming site marks the further expansion of NeoGames into the European lottery market

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, announced today the go-live of its games with Austrian Lotteries, launching its first set of games on the win2day online gaming site.

NeoGames will grant the Austrian Lotteries (Österreichische Lotterien) full access to its NeoGames Studio extensive portfolio of premium, award-winning eInstant games. The deal between the companies will provide Austrian Lotteries players with a steady, ongoing stream of new, unique, and exciting games, enhancing the overall gaming experience offered by the Lottery.

"The philosophy of the Austrian Lotteries is to act responsibly and innovatively and maintain a spirit of partnership. With NeoGames, we have found an experienced and innovative iLottery provider and partner. We welcome the addition of NeoGames' quality portfolio of diverse and innovative games and the opportunity to add a new level of entertainment to our online instant lottery players." - Rebecca Völkl, Product Manager Lotteries Online Gaming/win2day at Austrian Lotteries.

"We are delighted to have been selected by the successful Austrian Lotteries to provide them with our newest and most successful games portfolio. This marks further expansion of NeoGames Studio to more lotteries in Europe, and we hope that the addition of our market-proven games will enrich the offerings of the Austrian Lottery, widen the circle of players, and enhance their gaming experience." - NeoGames CEO Moti Malul.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames' full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames' pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. A partner to lottery providers worldwide, the company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers national and state lotteries to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more iLottery revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

About win2day

win2day is the online gaming offer of Austrian Lotteries, holding the exclusive license to run electronic lotteries in Austria. win2day offers a complete range of games and sports betting on a single website. The offer ranges from classic lottery games (e.g. Lotto, EuroMillions) to casino games including table, card and slot games plus a separate poker room and bingo room. In addition, a diverse sports betting program completes the offer. User trust plays a decisive role for win2day. Security is the focus in the development and expansion of the offer, both in the processing of games and the pay-out of winnings, as well as in the area of ​​data protection and privacy. Furthermore, numerous responsible gaming features prove that the issue of player and youth protection is taken very seriously.

Contacts
Investor Contact:
ir@neogames.com 

Media Relations:
pr@neogames.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about NEOGAMES S.A.
12:38pNeoGames Signs Agreement to Launch Its Suite of Games with the Austrian Lotte..
GL
02/17POLLARD BANKNOTE : NeoPollard Interactive iLottery Network Scales to $2 Billion ..
AQ
01/22POLLARD BANKNOTE : NeoPollard Interactive and New Hampshire Lottery Prevail Agai..
AQ
01/20NeoGames Expands Board with the Appointment of Lisbeth McNabb
GL
2020NEOGAMES S A : Macquarie Starts NeoGames at Outperform With $28 Price Target
MT
2020NEOGAMES S A : Truist Securities Starts NeoGames at Buy With $28 Price Target
MT
2020NEOGAMES S A : Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on NeoGames With Buy Rating, $..
MT
2020NEOGAMES S A : Announces Closing of $94.0 Million Initial Public Offering and Fu..
AQ
2020NeoGames Announces Closing of $94.0 Million Initial Public Offering and Full ..
GL
2020NEOGAMES S A : Prices IPO at $17 Per Share
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 51,5 M - -
Net income 2020 10,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 21,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 77,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 760 M 760 M -
EV / Sales 2020 14,3x
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 19,6%
Chart NEOGAMES S.A.
Duration : Period :
NeoGames S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOGAMES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 38,00 $
Last Close Price 30,85 $
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Moti Malul Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Raviv Adler Chief Financial Officer
John E. Taylor Non-Executive Chairman
Oded Gottfried Chief Technology Officer
Rinat Belfer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOGAMES S.A.-18.79%760
MICROSOFT CORPORATION8.34%1 817 448
SEA LIMITED40.67%143 341
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.23.70%121 794
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC10.49%64 618
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.42%59 779
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ