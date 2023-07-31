LUXEMBOURG, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, is set to significantly widen its European reach, after agreeing to a four-year deal with the Lotteries Entertainment Innovation Alliance AS (LEIA), which will see its content supplied in all the lotteries in Scandinavia, as well as in France.



LEIA members, Denmark’s Danske Spil, Finland’s Veikkaus, France’s Française des Jeux, Norway’s Norsk Tipping, and Sweden’s Svenska Spel, are the latest lotteries in Europe set to integrate NeoGames Studio’s vast portfolio of content, with the studio already supplying its award-winning content to ten lotteries across the continent.

NeoGames Studio is the Company’s in-house games studio and holds over seventeen years of proven experience in supplying an ongoing stream of market-leading eInstant titles to lotteries, with over 250 games having been developed over the years. The studio’s innovative games have won in multiple industry awards, including, for Queen of Diamonds and most recently, for Desert Fantasy, which won in the fiercely competitive category of Best New Game in the EGR North America Awards 2023.

NeoGames was selected by LEIA following a competitive RFP process, demonstrating the company’s superior product offering and its expertise in delivering engaging content to lotteries worldwide.

Established in 2018, LEIA is a joint venture by the lotteries Française des Jeux, Danske Spil, Norsk Tipping, Veikkaus and Svenska Spel. Preserving the same values, the lotteries work together to share resources to build a wider and more efficient digital gaming offering that fosters innovation.

Hili Shakked, Managing Director of NeoGames Studio, said: “We are excited to announce our expansion across Europe through this partnership with LEIA. Its mission to help lotteries reach new customers with innovative games, and supply content that meets the audience’s expectations certainly resonates with NeoGames.

“I am confident that our range of premium games will enhance the content offering of the five individual lotteries, supporting their growth within the industry, and providing players with the best gaming experiences.”

Morten Eriksen, CEO of LEIA, said: “A big part of LEIA’s purpose is to enrich the lotteries’ product offerings by providing a larger catalogue of attractive games and development of new innovative content. This agreement with NeoGames reinforces that commitment. NeoGames is one of the leading providers within the industry, and we are sure that the individual lotteries will benefit greatly from their engaging portfolio of games.”

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

