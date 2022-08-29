Log in
    NEOG   US6404911066

NEOGEN CORPORATION

(NEOG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
21.54 USD   +1.46%
08/18NEOGEN : Shareholders Approve All Proposals Required for Combination with 3M's Food Safety Business - Form 8-K
PU
08/18NEOGEN CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/17Neogen's Shareholders Approve Required Proposals for Business Combination With 3M Company
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

3M Issues Exchange Ratio in Connection with Neogen Merger

08/29/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


3M Co. on Monday issued an exchange ratio for its split-off exchange offer to shareholders to exchange their shares of 3M for shares of Garden SpinCo Corp.

The St. Paul, Minn.-based company, which sells everything from Post-it Notes to Nexcare bandages and N95 masks, said the offer is in connection with its pending split of its food safety business and the subsequent merger of its subsidiary SpinCo with a subsidiary of Neogen Corp., a food testing and animal healthcare specialist.

An agreement between 3M and Neogen came in December.

3M will deliver about 6.7713 shares of SpinCo common stock for each share of its common stock that is accepted for exchange. Each share of SpinCo common stock will be converted into the right to receive one share of Neogen common stock when the merger is completed.

3M said it currently expects to accept for change about 16 million shares of its common stock if the exchange offer is fully subscribed based on the final exchange ratio.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1921ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY -2.09% 126.44 Delayed Quote.-27.30%
NEOGEN CORPORATION 1.46% 21.54 Delayed Quote.-53.25%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 846 M - -
Net income 2023 107 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 323 M 2 323 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,75x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 108
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart NEOGEN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Neogen Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOGEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,54 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John E. Adent President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven James Quinlan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James C. Borel Chairman
Joseph M. Madden Vice President-Scientific Affairs
Robert Donofrio Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOGEN CORPORATION-53.25%2 289
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-27.60%178 449
MEDTRONIC PLC-13.55%118 914
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.24%72 363
HOYA CORPORATION-14.06%38 629
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-21.56%34 862