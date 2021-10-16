Log in
    NEOG   US6404911066

NEOGEN CORPORATION

(NEOG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/15 04:00:00 pm
41.04 USD   -0.80%
10/16NEOGEN : Ashg 2021
PU
10/08NEOGEN CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10/08SUCCESS STORY : Tree DNA Helps Solve the Case
PU
Neogen : ASHG 2021

10/16/2021 | 08:32pm EDT
NEOGEN® is the global leader of DNA testing for human genome analysis, agribusiness, and veterinary medicine. Since 1998, our genomic laboratories have been providing comprehensive research, product development solutions, and genotyping services. Today, these services include genetic predictions, virus and microbe detection, treatment decisions, wellness testing, and diagnostic test panels for personalized DNA insights.

Neogen Corporation published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2021 00:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 520 M - -
Net income 2022 70,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 63,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 412 M 4 412 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,14x
EV / Sales 2023 7,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 841
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends NEOGEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 41,04 $
Average target price 39,50 $
Spread / Average Target -3,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John E. Adent President, CEO & Director
Steven James Quinlan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James C. Borel Chairman
Joseph M. Madden Vice President-Scientific Affairs
Robert Donofrio Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOGEN CORPORATION4.34%4 412
ABBOTT LABORATORIES7.31%208 288
MEDTRONIC PLC9.06%171 927
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.62%69 259
HOYA CORPORATION20.71%55 655
DEXCOM, INC.47.27%52 677