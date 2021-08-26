Neogen : Allergen Test Kit Sensitivity and Scale

The food industry has dramatically increased the analysis of products, ingredients, and surfaces for the presence of undeclared food allergens. To meet this demand, diagnostic test kit manufacturers have developed multiple types of test kits to provide allergen control tools for industry. One of the most complex aspects of allergen residue analysis is a lack of globally recognized standards for test kit manufacturers to calibrate their method against. It's critically important to understand the scale for reported results and this resource explains our testing scale and reasoning.

