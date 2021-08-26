Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Neogen Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEOG   US6404911066

NEOGEN CORPORATION

(NEOG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/26 12:36:20 pm
42.82 USD   -0.70%
12:11pNEOGEN : Allergen Test Kit Sensitivity and Scale
PU
08/10NEOGEN : Cannabis Solutions from NEOGEN®
PU
08/10NEOGEN CHEMICALS' : Consolidated Net Profit Climbs 20% in Fiscal Q1
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neogen : Allergen Test Kit Sensitivity and Scale

08/26/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The food industry has dramatically increased the analysis of products, ingredients, and surfaces for the presence of undeclared food allergens. To meet this demand, diagnostic test kit manufacturers have developed multiple types of test kits to provide allergen control tools for industry. One of the most complex aspects of allergen residue analysis is a lack of globally recognized standards for test kit manufacturers to calibrate their method against. It's critically important to understand the scale for reported results and this resource explains our testing scale and reasoning.

Download

Disclaimer

Neogen Corporation published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 16:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEOGEN CORPORATION
12:11pNEOGEN : Allergen Test Kit Sensitivity and Scale
PU
08/10NEOGEN : Cannabis Solutions from NEOGEN®
PU
08/10NEOGEN CHEMICALS' : Consolidated Net Profit Climbs 20% in Fiscal Q1
MT
07/30NEOGEN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
07/28NEOGEN : Launches Reveal® Q+ for Δ9-THC in Hemp
PR
07/28Neogen Launches Reveal® Q+ for ?9-THC in Hemp
CI
07/21NEOGEN : Reports Record Revenues for Fiscal 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
07/21NEOGEN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
07/20NEOGEN : Q4 Earnings Flat, Revenue Higher
MT
07/20NEOGEN : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 508 M - -
Net income 2022 72,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 63,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 635 M 4 635 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 841
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NEOGEN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Neogen Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOGEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 43,12 $
Average target price 37,00 $
Spread / Average Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John E. Adent President, CEO & Director
Steven James Quinlan Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
James C. Borel Chairman
Joseph M. Madden Vice President-Scientific Affairs
Robert Donofrio Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOGEN CORPORATION9.94%4 635
ABBOTT LABORATORIES13.93%221 141
MEDTRONIC PLC14.86%180 822
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.29%70 936
HOYA CORPORATION20.92%57 833
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.34.16%56 643