Neogen : Announces Third Quarter Results - Form 8-K

Neogen Announces Third Quarter Results

Solid year-over-year revenue growth showcases continued strength of products and markets

Closing of announced agreement to merge with 3M's Food Safety business on track and

company has made strong progress with integration plans

LANSING, Mich., March 24, 2022 - Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today the results of the third quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, which ended February 28. Revenues were $128,244,000, a 10% increase compared to the previous year's third quarter revenues of $116,709,000. This quarter marked the 119th of the past 125 quarters that Neogen has reported revenue increases compared to the same period in the prior year. Current year-to-date revenues were $387,066,000, up 14% compared to revenues of $341,034,000 for the same period a year ago.

"I am pleased to report solid top line growth for the quarter, with meaningful gains across our Food Safety, Animal Safety, and international operations," said John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our results for the third quarter demonstrate the resilience of our business, particularly in an inflationary environment and amid continued supply chain disruptions. We are making significant progress with integration planning in anticipation of the closing of our transaction with 3M's Food Safety business, a deal that positions us at the forefront of this new era in food security with the resources, capabilities, and solutions to be a global food security provider."

Financial and Business Highlights

Net income for the third quarter was $5,443,000, or $0.05 per share, adversely impacted by $10.6 million of professional fees incurred in connection with Neogen's plan to combine 3M's Food Safety business with the company's existing operations, which was announced on December 14, 2021. Excluding the 3M deal-related costs, net income for the quarter would have been $13,600,000, or $0.13 per share, compared to $13,377,000, or $0.12 per share, in the previous year's third quarter.

Current year-to-date net income was $33,348,000, or $0.31 per share; excluding $19.9 million in year to date 3M Food Safety deal costs, net income for the year to date would have been $48,807,000, or $0.45 per share, compared to $45,122,000, or $0.42 per share, for the same period a year ago.

For each comparative period above, earnings per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the company's 2-for-1 stock split on June 4, 2021.

Gross margins were 44.8% of sales in the third quarter of the fiscal year, compared to 46.1% recorded in the same period a year ago. Ongoing supply chain issues and the current inflationary environment continued to adversely impact raw material costs and freight expenses, which rose $2.2 million during the quarter. Additionally, a product mix shift toward Animal Safety products, which generally have lower gross margins, negatively impacted gross margins for the period.

Excluding the 3M Food Safety related deal costs, operating expenses rose by 6% during the third quarter, primarily due to increased compensation and personnel-related costs, an uptick in travel and other customer facing activities, increased shipping costs and the impact of amortization expense from recent acquisitions.

"We incurred significant legal and consulting fees during the quarter as we prepared for the 3M Food Safety combination; this spending will continue through the end of this fiscal year and into next fiscal year as we work toward closing," said Steve Quinlan, Neogen's Chief Financial Officer. "At the same time, our team is also continuing to drive growth initiatives across the company while addressing the current cost pressures in our business."