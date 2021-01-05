Log in
NEOGEN CORPORATION

NEOGEN CORPORATION

(NEOG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/05 10:25:02 am
80.49 USD   +2.65%
NEOGEN : Food Allergen Handbook
PU
01/04SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Pare Earlier Declines Monday
MT
01/04NEOGEN : Acquires Ireland-Based Food Quality Diagnostics Firm Megazyme
MT
Neogen : Food Allergen Handbook

01/05/2021 | 10:14am EST
This food allergen handbook were created in collaboration with the University of Nebraska's Food Allergy Research and Resource Program (FARRP) to help companies understand and develop food allergen controls. Topics covered include:

  • Why test for food allergens?
  • Testing methods and how they work
  • Sampling guidelines

Disclaimer

Neogen Corporation published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 15:13:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 448 M - -
Net income 2021 62,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 66,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 175 M 4 175 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 764
Free-Float 99,7%
Technical analysis trends NEOGEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 81,50 $
Last Close Price 78,41 $
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John E. Adent President, CEO & Director
James C. Borel Chairman
Steven James Quinlan Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Mark A. Mozola Vice President-Research & Development
Joseph M. Madden Vice President-Scientific Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOGEN CORPORATION0.00%4 175
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-0.35%186 949
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.96%156 165
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.19%72 916
HOYA CORPORATION-0.39%52 457
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.-1.48%41 512
