Neogen® Launches New Assays for Natural Toxin Detection

LANSING, Mich., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has launched two new assays for the detection of natural toxins, Reveal® Q+ for DON EndPoint and Reveal Q+ for Aflatoxin EndPoint.

The Reveal Q+ EndPoint assays are easy-to-use quantitative lateral flow tests that provide accurate results in minutes. Designed to be read on Neogen's Raptor® Solo Platform, the EndPoint assays are intended for use in situations where increased workflow output is needed.

"The new EndPoint assays take our trusted Reveal Q+ assays to the next level, providing users with an efficient way to test large sample volumes for the presence of natural toxins," said John Adent, Neogen's President and CEO. "As we continually look for ways to make workflows simpler for our customers, we are pleased to offer this new solution to help make the testing process easier, while delivering accurate results."

Both assays have received a Federal Grain Inspection Service (FGIS) Certificate of Compliance for corn and wheat commodities, certifying that the tests meet all of the USDA-FGIS's design and performance standards and can be used for official inspections.

Reveal Q+ for DON EndPoint (PN: 8375) is able to detect deoxynivalenol (DON), a toxin produced by fungi living on grain products, in grain and grain products, and deliver precise results from 0.3-30 parts-per-million (ppm) in three minutes. The assay is FGIS 2021-154 certified for corn and wheat.

(PN: 8075) is able to detect aflatoxin, a toxic and carcinogenic substance produced by certain strains of mold, in corn and provide precise results from 4-100 parts-per-billion (ppb) in six minutes. The assay is FGIS 2022-168 certified for corn.

Neogen offers the most comprehensive range of food safety diagnostic test products for foodborne bacteria, mycotoxins, food allergens, and other concerns. Its full line of mycotoxin test kits detects aflatoxin, deoxynivalenol (DON), fumonisin, ochratoxin, T-2/HT-2, and zearalenone.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

