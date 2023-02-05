Advanced search
    NEOG   US6404911066

NEOGEN CORPORATION

(NEOG)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-03 pm EST
20.29 USD   -3.84%
02:10aNeogen : Medlab — Booth #Z6.G50
PU
01/30Neogen : NCBA Tradeshow
PU
01/23Neogen : Unified Symposium
PU
Neogen : Medlab — Booth #Z6.G50

02/05/2023 | 02:10am EST
With the aim of paving the way for technological advancements and sustainability in laboratory medicine, the 22nd edition of the Medlab Middle East annual gathering will bring together 700+ exhibitors from 40+ countries, showcasing the latest laboratory innovations and technologies across 8 product categories.

Disclaimer

Neogen Corporation published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2023 07:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 823 M - -
Net income 2023 -19,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -312x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 386 M 4 386 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,33x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 108
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
John E. Adent President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David H. Naemura Chief Financial Officer
James C. Borel Chairman
Joseph M. Madden Vice President-Scientific Affairs
Robert Donofrio Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOGEN CORPORATION38.54%4 386
ABBOTT LABORATORIES2.24%194 914
MEDTRONIC PLC12.69%115 859
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.29%69 884
DEXCOM, INC.-4.60%41 882
HOYA CORPORATION12.12%38 781