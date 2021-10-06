Neogen : OMRI Lists NEOGEN's AquaPrime® NeoKlor, AquaPrime Activator for Use in Canada

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that its AquaPrime® NeoKlor and BioSentry® AquaPrime Activator have been reviewed by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI), and the institute has determined that NEOGEN's complete chlorine dioxide water treatment system is in compliance with the Canadian Organic Regime regulations, with usage restrictions.

With the OMRI's new listing of AquaPrime NeoKlor and AquaPrime Activator, NEOGEN can offer a complete chlorine dioxide treatment option to organic livestock producers in Canada.

"These new OMRI listings demonstrate our commitment to providing the highest quality solutions for our customers around the world," said NEOGEN's Jesse McCoy, a Certified Water Specialist. "Now our Canadian customers have access to a water treatment solution that enables certified organic products, allowing them to keep up with changing demand at the consumer level while creating a sustainable future for their operations."

AquaPrime NeoKlor and Activator are parts of NEOGEN's Water Treatment Program. AquaPrime NeoKlor is a 7.5% sodium chlorite solution that controls taste and odor in drinking water for livestock. AquaPrime NeoKlor can be used to treat the drinking water of poultry, swine, cattle, and other livestock operations.

AquaPrime Activator is a proprietary blend of mineral and organic acids that is specifically formulated for use with all AquaPrime branded chemistries from NEOGEN. In addition to its activation properties when combined with AquaPrime NeoKlor, AquaPrime Activator also improves the taste and odor of drinking water as a stand-alone pH adjuster. The activator is supplied as a concentrated liquid that is green-colored for easy indication when present in injection systems.

For more information about NEOGEN's other water treatment products, including AquaPrime Trigger and AquaPrime Peraside™, contact NEOGEN at 800.621.8829 (U.S./Canada) or 859.254.1221, or visit www.NEOGEN.com.

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

