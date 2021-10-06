Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Neogen Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEOG   US6404911066

NEOGEN CORPORATION

(NEOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neogen : OMRI Lists NEOGEN's AquaPrime® NeoKlor, AquaPrime Activator for Use in Canada

10/06/2021 | 08:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
OMRI Lists NEOGEN's AquaPrime® NeoKlor, AquaPrime Activator for Use in Canada

October 06, 2021

CONTACT: Katlyn Connelly, Product Manager; Jesse McCoy, Certified Water Specialist, 800.621.8829 (U.S./Canada) or 859.254.1221

LEXINGTON, Ky., October 6, 2021 - NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that its AquaPrime® NeoKlor and BioSentry® AquaPrime Activator have been reviewed by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI), and the institute has determined that NEOGEN's complete chlorine dioxide water treatment system is in compliance with the Canadian Organic Regime regulations, with usage restrictions.

With the OMRI's new listing of AquaPrime NeoKlor and AquaPrime Activator, NEOGEN can offer a complete chlorine dioxide treatment option to organic livestock producers in Canada.

"These new OMRI listings demonstrate our commitment to providing the highest quality solutions for our customers around the world," said NEOGEN's Jesse McCoy, a Certified Water Specialist. "Now our Canadian customers have access to a water treatment solution that enables certified organic products, allowing them to keep up with changing demand at the consumer level while creating a sustainable future for their operations."

AquaPrime NeoKlor and Activator are parts of NEOGEN's Water Treatment Program. AquaPrime NeoKlor is a 7.5% sodium chlorite solution that controls taste and odor in drinking water for livestock. AquaPrime NeoKlor can be used to treat the drinking water of poultry, swine, cattle, and other livestock operations.

AquaPrime Activator is a proprietary blend of mineral and organic acids that is specifically formulated for use with all AquaPrime branded chemistries from NEOGEN. In addition to its activation properties when combined with AquaPrime NeoKlor, AquaPrime Activator also improves the taste and odor of drinking water as a stand-alone pH adjuster. The activator is supplied as a concentrated liquid that is green-colored for easy indication when present in injection systems.

For more information about NEOGEN's other water treatment products, including AquaPrime Trigger and AquaPrime Peraside™, contact NEOGEN at 800.621.8829 (U.S./Canada) or 859.254.1221, or visit www.NEOGEN.com.

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

facebook
twitter
linkedin

Disclaimer

Neogen Corporation published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 12:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEOGEN CORPORATION
08:56aNEOGEN : OMRI Lists NEOGEN's AquaPrime® NeoKlor, AquaPrime Activator for Use in Canada
PU
08:46aNEOGEN : OMRI Lists NEOGEN's AquaPrime® NeoKlor, AquaPrime Activator for Use in Canada
PR
10/04NEOGEN : FFA Announce 2022 Sponsorship Agreement
PR
09/30NEOGEN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operat..
AQ
09/30NEOGEN : SupplySide West 2021
PU
09/29NEOGEN : reg; Newsline - September 2021
PU
09/28NEOGEN : Teams Up with Hendrix Genetics to Improve Genetic Performance in Africa
MT
09/28NEOGEN : Sesame Joins the FDA's Big Nine Allergens
PU
09/28NEOGEN : Partners with Hendrix Genetics to Improve Genetic Performance in Africa
PR
09/28Neogen Partners with Hendrix Genetics to Improve Genetic Performance in Africa
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 520 M - -
Net income 2022 70,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 65,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 581 M 4 581 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,47x
EV / Sales 2023 7,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 841
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart NEOGEN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Neogen Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOGEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 42,62 $
Average target price 39,50 $
Spread / Average Target -7,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John E. Adent President, CEO & Director
Steven James Quinlan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James C. Borel Chairman
Joseph M. Madden Vice President-Scientific Affairs
Robert Donofrio Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOGEN CORPORATION10.52%4 581
ABBOTT LABORATORIES5.84%205 434
MEDTRONIC PLC7.39%169 303
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.86%69 804
HOYA CORPORATION11.98%52 917
DEXCOM, INC.46.16%52 282