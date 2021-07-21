Neogen : Reports Record Revenues for Fiscal 2021 (Form 8-K)

Neogen Reports Record Revenues for Fiscal 2021

LANSING, Mich., July 20, 2021 - Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today the results for its fourth quarter and full 2021 fiscal year, which ended May 31, 2021. Revenues for the fourth quarter increased 17% to $127,425,000, compared to $109,074,000 in the prior year, and revenues for the full fiscal year were $468,459,000, compared to the prior year's $418,170,000, an increase of 12%.

The fourth quarter was the 116th of the past 122 quarters that Neogen reported revenue increases as compared to the same period in the previous year.

Fourth-quarter net income was $15,760,000, or $0.15 per share, compared to the prior year's $16,347,000, or $0.15 per share. Net income for the full 2021 fiscal year was $60,882,000, or $0.57 per share, compared to the prior year's $59,475,000, or $0.56 per share. Prior year fourth quarter results benefitted from temporary cost actions taken to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, which amounted to approximately $2 million pre-tax ($0.01 per share); additionally, non-recurring corporate development expenditures of approximately $3.1 million pre-tax ($0.02 per share) were incurred in the second and third quarters of the current fiscal year. Adjusting for these items, earnings per share would have increased $0.01 for the current quarter and $0.04 for the year. For all comparative periods, earnings per share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the company's 2-for-1 stock split on June 4, 2021.

'The past year has been full of uncertainty, but these strong top-line results demonstrate the resiliency of the entire Neogen team and their dedication to protecting the global food supply,' said John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer. 'I am pleased to report this solid growth across our entire business, both domestically and internationally. Our success this year reflects the strength and diversity of our product portfolio, which allows us to offer comprehensive solutions under extremely challenging market conditions.'

Gross margins for the company were 45.3% of sales for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 47.4% in the prior year's fourth quarter. This decrease can be attributed to significantly higher supply chain costs, including freight, customs and duties, and increased personnel costs. Operating expenses were 18% higher in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 than in the same period last year. It is important to note that in the prior year's fourth quarter, the company reduced expenses by $2 million as the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact the business. Operating income for the current year fourth quarter was $20,255,000, or 15.9% of sales, compared to $19,944,000, or 18.3% in the fourth quarter of the company's 2020 fiscal year.

For fiscal year 2021, the overall gross margin as a percentage of sales was 45.9%, a decrease from 46.9% in the prior fiscal year. Margins were negatively impacted during the year by product mix shifts towards lower margin products, such as cleaners and disinfectants, and increases in supply chain costs, particularly on both domestic and international shipments. Operating expenses increased 9% for the full fiscal year. This includes $3.1 million in consulting and legal expenses incurred for targeted acquisitions, which the company was ultimately unsuccessful in closing, and was partially offset by a decline in travel and customer-facing events during the year. For the entire 2021 fiscal year, operating income was $74,169,000, or 15.8% of sales, compared to $67,523,000, or 16.1% in the company's 2020 fiscal year. Interest income declined $1.6 million for the quarter and was down $4.4 million for the year, as yields on the company's marketable securities portfolio dropped precipitously due to efforts by the U.S. Federal Reserve to stimulate the economy during the pandemic.

'The currency headwinds we had been facing for most of the fiscal year reversed in the fourth quarter, resulting in comparative revenues which were $3.3 million higher on a constant currency basis,' said Steve Quinlan, Neogen's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. 'However, as the year has progressed, we have absorbed some significant cost increases, in part the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cost of container shipments has been dramatically affected by supply chain issues caused by capacity constraints, which have adversely impacted our margins and earnings. We are taking a number of actions to offset these increased costs. Despite this, I am pleased that we recorded a 10% increase in operating income during a very challenging year.'