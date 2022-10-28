Neogen : SOFT (Society of Forensic Toxicologists)

The Society of Forensic Toxicologists (SOFT) brings together forensic toxicologists annually to attend scientific sessions, participate in workshops, and network with colleagues. Our team is excited to be back at SOFT and are ready to answer any questions you may have. We hope to see you in Cleveland!

