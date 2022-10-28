Advanced search
    NEOG   US6404911066

NEOGEN CORPORATION

(NEOG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
13.13 USD   +2.74%
10/28Neogen : SOFT (Society of Forensic Toxicologists)
PU
10/25Neogen : Global Produce & Floral Show 2022
PU
10/25AOAC Approves Neogen's Megazyme Rapid Integrated Total Dietary Fiber Assay as the Standard Method
PR
Neogen : SOFT (Society of Forensic Toxicologists)

10/28/2022 | 08:09pm EDT
The Society of Forensic Toxicologists (SOFT) brings together forensic toxicologists annually to attend scientific sessions, participate in workshops, and network with colleagues. Our team is excited to be back at SOFT and are ready to answer any questions you may have. We hope to see you in Cleveland!

Disclaimer

Neogen Corporation published this content on 30 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 00:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 897 M - -
Net income 2023 -0,44 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -119x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 837 M 2 837 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,16x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 108
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart NEOGEN CORPORATION
Neogen Corporation Technical Analysis Chart
Technical analysis trends NEOGEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,13 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 6,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John E. Adent President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven James Quinlan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James C. Borel Chairman
Joseph M. Madden Vice President-Scientific Affairs
Robert Donofrio Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEOGEN CORPORATION-71.09%2 837
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-29.31%169 746
MEDTRONIC PLC-17.28%113 736
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.28%65 929
DEXCOM, INC.-9.96%39 749
HOYA CORPORATION-15.55%35 321