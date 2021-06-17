Log in
    NEOG   US6404911066

NEOGEN CORPORATION

(NEOG)
  Report
Neogen : A Guide to Hemp Method Validations - Part One

06/17/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
Accurate analysis of hemp products is crucial for cultivators, whether to confirm a legal level of THC or to establish the quality of the product. This means the method itself must be proven trustworthy. To make an informed decision about which method to use, a user must first understand the language surrounding method validation. This paper highlights key differences in similar-sounding terms and provides important definitions that will allow a user to understand method validation and verification processes. This paper is the first in a series of five papers explaining method validations to help each user choose the strongest fit for their needs.

Download White Paper

Disclaimer

Neogen Corporation published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 18:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 460 M - -
Net income 2021 64,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 75,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 900 M 4 900 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 764
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NEOGEN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Neogen Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOGEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 37,00 $
Last Close Price 45,62 $
Spread / Highest target 9,60%
Spread / Average Target -18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John E. Adent President, CEO & Director
Steven James Quinlan Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
James C. Borel Chairman
Mark A. Mozola Vice President-Research & Development
Joseph M. Madden Vice President-Scientific Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOGEN CORPORATION15.11%4 900
ABBOTT LABORATORIES0.52%195 557
MEDTRONIC PLC6.73%168 202
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.97%69 878
HOYA CORPORATION0.11%48 576
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.12.20%47 450