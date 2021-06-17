Neogen : A Guide to Hemp Method Validations - Part One

Accurate analysis of hemp products is crucial for cultivators, whether to confirm a legal level of THC or to establish the quality of the product. This means the method itself must be proven trustworthy. To make an informed decision about which method to use, a user must first understand the language surrounding method validation. This paper highlights key differences in similar-sounding terms and provides important definitions that will allow a user to understand method validation and verification processes. This paper is the first in a series of five papers explaining method validations to help each user choose the strongest fit for their needs.

